[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Lee Dong-wook is joining the wuxia action film ‘Nambeol’ (directed by Lee Mo-gae, produced by Hive Media Corp.).

With Lee Dong-wook’s casting confirmed, ‘Nambeol’ adds heft to its solid lineup of actors. The character he portrays, Yun Gwan, is a warrior from Goryeo’s Byeolmuban who handles a pair of swords with ease. Cool-headed yet fiercely loyal to his comrades, he is a trusted companion who has stood by Im Eok (Lee Byung-hun), the leader of the warriors. Drawing on his outstanding martial arts skills, he joins the journey to rescue Joseon people held captive on Tsushima.

Lee Dong-wook, who has shown restrained charisma and intense action in the series ‘A Shop for Killers,’ has developed distinctive characters in a range of works, including the ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed’ series, ‘Strangers from Hell,’ ‘Goblin’ and the film ‘Harbin.’ In ‘Nambeol,’ he reunites with Hive Media Corp. after ‘Harbin’ and takes on a new wuxia action role, while set to deliver powerful on-screen chemistry with Lee Byung-hun.

‘Nambeol’ is produced by Hive Media Corp., a comprehensive content production company that has consistently delivered works combining entertainment and artistic merit, including ‘Assassins,’ ‘12.12: The Day,’ ‘Harbin,’ ‘Deliver Us from Evil,’ ‘The Man Standing Next,’ ‘Insider’ and the Disney+ original series ‘Made in Korea.’ Anticipation is building for the new wuxia action film, which will bring together Hive Media Corp.’s production capabilities—honed in vividly recreating historical settings—and director Lee Mo-gae’s striking visual style.

A representative of Hive Media Corp. said, “We expect Lee Dong-wook’s profound acting and distinctive aura to bring even greater depth to Yun Gwan’s appeal,” adding, “We ask for your keen interest in ‘Nambeol,’ which features the actors’ powerful chemistry and director Lee Mo-gae’s new challenge.”

‘Nambeol’ tells the story of nine warriors, each with different abilities and social ranks, who journey to Tsushima in early Joseon to rescue captives abducted by Japanese pirates. The film stars Lee Byung-hun, Ko Youn-jung, Lee Do-hyun, WOODZ, Park Hae-joon and Lee Dong-wook. It marks the directorial debut of Lee Mo-gae, who served as cinematographer on ‘Emergency Declaration,’ ‘Hunt,’ ‘12.12: The Day’ and ‘Exhuma.’ Filming is scheduled to begin in the second half of this year.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.