Nominees for Best Actor at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards: actors Koo Kyo-hwan (from left), Yoo Hae-jin, Zo In-sung, Park Hae-il and Sul Kyung-gu. Photo: Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun Jo Ji-young] It is a star-studded celebration that captures the full face of South Korean cinema over the past year. From the leads of youth romances mulling over love after a breakup, to the village chief at Cheongnyeongpo who made 16.93 million moviegoers laugh and cry, the young man from Hope Harbor who raced ahead without holding back, the journalist who doggedly pursued the truth, and the laid-off worker who silently endured the wounds of the times. The kings of the screen, embraced with passionate support and love from audiences, are expected to set the Blue Dragon night alight.

From Koo Kyo-hwan of 'Once We Were Us' and Yoo Hae-jin of 'The King's Warden' to Zo In-sung of 'Hope,' Park Hae-il of 'Assassins' and Sul Kyung-gu of 'Possible Love,' we take a look at the performances of these top-tier actors, who will go head-to-head at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, to be held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the 25th.

Koo Kyo-hwan in the film 'Once We Were Us.' Photo: Showbox

▶ Koo Kyo-hwan of 'Once We Were Us' brings everyone's ex-boyfriend to mind

'Once We Were Us,' a remake of Chinese director Rene Liu's 2018 film 'Us and Them,' tells the story of a couple who loved each other passionately and happen to reunite 10 years after their breakup, revisiting the traces of their memories. Koo Kyo-hwan played Eun-ho, a young man studying computer engineering after taking the college entrance exam for a third time. He steadily built up the character's emotions across time, from the excitement of meeting Jeong-won (Moon Ga-young) on an express bus and falling in love, to their breakup and regret in the face of life's realities, and the joy and sadness of reuniting 10 years later. After years of acclaim for his distinctive genre roles, Koo starred in his first melodrama, 'Once We Were Us,' which drew 2.6 million moviegoers and was hailed as the highest-grossing melodrama since 2019. Koo was previously nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards for 'Mogadishu' and at the 45th for 'Escape.' This year, he takes on a meaningful new challenge with his first nomination for a leading role at the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Yoo Hae-jin in the film 'The King's Warden.' Photo: Showbox

▶ Yoo Hae-jin of 'The King's Warden,' who moved the hearts of 16.93 million moviegoers

'The King's Warden,' this year's biggest box-office hit and cultural phenomenon, tells the story of a village chief who volunteers for exile to help revive his village in Cheongnyeongpo in 1457, and a young king who is deposed and sent into exile. Yoo Hae-jin played Eom Heung-do, who initially has to keep watch over the deposed King Danjong of Joseon (Park Ji-hoon) but gradually becomes someone who stands by his side. Moving the hearts of 16.93 million moviegoers with his signature tragicomic performance, which shifts between laughter and tears, Yoo drew attention as a box-office king with five films that each attracted 10 million moviegoers. Yoo has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor eight times and won once: at the 27th Blue Dragon Film Awards for 'The King and the Clown'; the 31st for 'Moss'; the 32nd for 'The Unjust'; the 35th for 'The Pirates'; the 36th for 'Veteran'; the 38th for 'A Taxi Driver'; the 39th for '1987'; and the 45th for 'Exhuma.' This year, he takes on the challenge of winning Best Actor for the first time at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, aiming to set a new record. The film industry is watching to see whether, at the peak of a year in which he has excelled both at the box office and as an actor, he can also take home the Blue Dragon trophy.

Zo In-sung in the film 'Hope.' Photo: Netflix

▶ Zo In-sung of 'Hope,' who made it out alive from Na Hong-jin's brutal world

'Hope,' the first science-fiction film from director Na Hong-jin, known in Chungmuro as the 'king of gore,' follows events after an unidentified life-form appears in the fictional village of Hope Harbor near the Demilitarized Zone. Entering Na's singular world, Zo In-sung captured audiences as Seong-gi, a local young man in Hope Harbor who takes on all kinds of odd jobs—as long as they pay. Zo portrays Seong-gi, who ventures into the mountains himself to find the entity that has descended on the village, with a fearlessness driven by sheer survival instinct. Moving between dense forests and vast highways, Zo performed the demanding horseback action scenes himself, displaying a fighting spirit that saw him burn himself out for 'Hope.' This year, Zo has met audiences in succession with 'Humint,' 'Hope' and 'Possible Love,' taking on entirely different genres and characters. Having ushered in a new peak in his career, he is knocking on the Blue Dragon's door again—not for Best Supporting Actor, which he won for 'Smugglers' at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards, but this time for Best Actor. All eyes are on whether the blood, sweat and tears he has shed this year will be rewarded with a trophy.

Park Hae-il in the film 'Assassins.' Photo: Hive Media Corp.

▶ Park Hae-il of 'Assassins,' an embodiment of journalism's refusal to give up on the truth

In 'Assassins,' a story about tracing the suspicions and hidden forces behind the August 15, 1974, shooting of the first lady, Park Hae-il played Jae-hwan, head of the social affairs department at the newspaper Dongseong Ilbo. While everyone else was rushing to draw conclusions about the incident, Jae-hwan persistently probed the circumstances and pieced together fragmented clues. Park anchored the film with a steady gaze and voice, portraying Jae-hwan's cool judgment as he pursued the suspicions and his unwavering determination to publish truthful reporting. The film drew more than 3.4 million moviegoers, surpassing its break-even point, and made its mark overseas to critical acclaim, including as an opening film at the Toronto International Film Festival and the Singapore International Film Festival. Park previously won Best Actor at the 43rd Blue Dragon Film Awards for 'Decision to Leave.' This year, he is vying for the award again with 'Assassins,' four years later, and interest is mounting in whether the Blue Dragon will call his name once more.

Sul Kyung-gu in the film 'Possible Love.' Photo: Netflix

▶ Sul Kyung-gu of 'Possible Love,' who endured the wounds of the times before finally letting them pour out

'Possible Love' tells the story of a laid-off worker couple and a documentary filmmaker couple who meet through a documentary project and confront their different lives and hidden desires. Sul Kyung-gu played Ho-seok, a worker unfairly dismissed by a major corporation. Transforming into Ho-seok, who has long carried the aftereffects of what he experienced during a general strike and a forceful crackdown, Sul portrays a man who rarely gives voice to his emotions. He builds the character through silence and looks, then, in the latter part of the film, releases the emotions suppressed beneath his wounds, delivering a deeply moving performance. Sul has already earned recognition for his acting, winning Best Actor three times: at the 21st Blue Dragon Film Awards for 'Peppermint Candy'; the 23rd for 'Public Enemy'; and the 42nd for 'The Book of Fish.' He shares the record for the most Best Actor wins with Shin Young-kyun, Moon Sung-keun, Choi Min-sik, Song Kang-ho and Hwang Jung-min. If he wins a fourth this year, he will make history as the sole record-holder.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.