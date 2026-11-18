Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Avengers: Doomsday is drawing interest from movie fans around the world with an unpredictable new story that picks up from the new post-credits scene revealed in Avengers: Endgame Encore.

The new post-credits scene unveiled in Avengers: Endgame Encore, which opened in theaters last September, sparked an explosive buzz with content directly connected to this film. In particular, Steve Rogers reappeared, drawing attention: in Avengers: Endgame, he had traveled back in time and chosen a new life with his lover, Peggy Carter. As he was enjoying a happy moment, the unexpected Loki came to see him. Loki said he would help them both, prompting a sense that another major crisis had arisen. The TVA, which oversees the timelines, then appeared onscreen, followed by a shocking scene in which different worlds collided. These developments suggested that the MCU was entering an entirely new phase, heightening curiosity.

In particular, Avengers: Doomsday is set to bring together numerous heroes, from the Avengers—including Steve Rogers and Thor—to the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. Expectations are mounting over how their fates will become intertwined and what all-out battle they will wage against the immense threat facing them.

Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

The Russo brothers, returning to direct an Avengers film after Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, said the story began with the question, “What if we went just one moment beyond a perfect ending?” They also shared their ambitions for the new Avengers saga beginning with Avengers: Doomsday. Robert Downey Jr., who makes a dramatic transformation from Marvel’s iconic hero Iron Man into the most powerful villain in MCU history, Doctor Doom, also said, “It feels like going back to the Iron Man days,” sharing how he feels about taking on a new character and further heightening expectations for the new era Doctor Doom will lead and its overwhelming scale.

Avengers: Doomsday is an action blockbuster of epic scale in which heroes from different worlds unite to face the all-powerful villain Doctor Doom, whose arrival threatens to destroy all worlds, and fight the biggest battle in Avengers history. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, the brothers who helmed the Avengers series, direct. The film opens on December 16.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.