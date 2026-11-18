Photo: Showbox

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Koo Kyo-hwan, 44, said, "I didn't know my marriage to director Yi Okseop would attract so much attention."

Koo Kyo-hwan plays Hyuntaek, the station worker who comes to find Gapsu through the heavy snow, in the mystery thriller 'Heavy Snow' (directed by Hong Eui-jeong and Park Sun-woo, produced by Lewis Pictures). On the morning of the 18th, he met with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, and talked about how he came to announce his surprise marriage to his partner, director Yi Okseop. Koo Kyo-hwan and director Yi Okseop began dating in 2013, registered their marriage in 2022 after dating for about nine years, and attracted a lot of attention when the news emerged belatedly this year.

Koo Kyo-hwan laughed and said, "It was actually a natural part of my personal life. I didn't know marriage would attract this much attention. After the news came out, I received a lot of congratulations from people around me. Until then, we'd been getting along so naturally that nobody was interested in our marriage, but I think people were also surprised because the news came out of the blue. Usually, people are curious about things like, 'What kind of work are the two of you preparing together?' and 'How do you share ideas?' They weren't curious about when we would get married."

'Heavy Snow' tells the story of a mysterious corpse discovered at an isolated rural train station, in front of a stationmaster nearing retirement and a newly arrived successor. The film stars Kim Yoon-seok, Koo Kyo-hwan, Park Su-young and ROH YOONSEO, and was helmed by Hong Eui-jeong, director of 'Voice of Silence,' and Park Sun-woo. It opened today (the 18th).

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.