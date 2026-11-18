Photo: Showbox

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Koo Kyo-hwan, 44, said, “The reason I take on so many projects is that I love acting.”

Koo Kyo-hwan shared behind-the-scenes stories about the mystery thriller Heavy Snow, directed by Hong Eui-jeong and Park Sun-woo and produced by Lewis Pictures, in an interview with Sportschosun on the morning of the 18th.

Heavy Snow tells the story of what unfolds when a mysterious body is discovered in front of a stationmaster nearing retirement and a newly arrived successor at a rural train station isolated by heavy snowfall. Koo plays Hyun-taek, a replacement station attendant who braves the snow to find Gap-su.

Koo reached audiences in no fewer than five projects this year: the films Once We Were Us, directed by Kim Do-young; Colony, directed by Yeon Sang-ho; and Resurrection Man: The Leather, directed by Baek Jong-yul; the JTBC drama We Are All Trying Here, written by Park Hae-young and directed by Cha Young-Hoon; and Heavy Snow. Reflecting on this, he said, “It’s almost like being in a girl group. I even wondered if we needed to make teasers every quarter. Honestly, I think I’m incredibly lucky. Even if an actor works on a lot of projects, you never know when they’ll be released. I was just going about my work in my own way, but I was able to show audiences different sides of myself, and thanks to that I also got to appear on the tvN variety show You Quiz on the Block. This year has been such a great time, even though I didn’t intend for it to be.”

He added, “I’m genuinely happy these days. For example, if you’re self-employed, customers keep coming to your shop, right? I think that’s why I keep working on projects. I’m really enjoying acting right now. It’s my job, but it’s fun too, and it gives me a dopamine rush—what could be happier than that? People like me, so how could I stop? Of course, some people around me worry that I’m taking on too many projects, but I keep to my working hours and make sure I have time and room to breathe, and I’m carrying on with my life just fine.”

Heavy Snow stars Kim Yoon-seok, Koo Kyo-hwan, Park Su-young and ROH YOONSEO. It was directed by Hong Eui-jeong, director of Voice of Silence, and Park Sun-woo. It opened today, the 18th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.