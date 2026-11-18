Photo: Showbox

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Koo Kyo-hwan, 44, said, “Senior actor Kim Yoon-seok was the biggest reason I chose ‘Heavy Snow.’”

In an interview on the morning of the 18th about the mystery thriller ‘Heavy Snow’ (directed by Hong Eui-jeong and Park Sun-woo, produced by Lewis Pictures), Koo Kyo-hwan spoke about working with Kim Yoon-seok, who plays Gapsu, the stationmaster who has spent his whole life looking after Seol-o Station. Koo plays Hyeon-taek, the replacement station attendant who braves the heavy snow to find Gapsu. The two reunited for the first time in five years after ‘Mogadishu,’ released in 2021, drawing attention.

Koo Kyo-hwan spoke fondly of him: “I like Kim Yoon-seok so much that I don’t even know where to begin. He was the biggest factor—and the reason—I got involved in this film. I chose it because of senior actor Yoon-seok.”

He explained, “Hyeon-taek and Gapsu act together throughout the film, don’t they? Koo Kyo-hwan gets to spend that time with senior actor Yoon-seok, too. He’s an actor I admire, but he’s also a director I like as a moviegoer. I wanted to experience working with him up close, and I was even happier that I got to have him all to myself in ‘Heavy Snow.’ We also had some delicious food together after filming. Could there be a better acting camp for me? Going to summer Bible school as a child was so much fun, wasn’t it? For me now, this was a winter acting camp—a continuation of that experience.” He added, “He called me Peter Pan, and senior actor Yoon-seok is Tinker Bell, with an incredibly romantic nature and a sophisticated sense of humor.”

‘Heavy Snow’ tells the story of a mysterious body discovered at a rural train station isolated by heavy snowfall, in front of a stationmaster nearing retirement and his newly arrived replacement. The film stars Kim Yoon-seok, Koo Kyo-hwan, Park Su-young and ROH YOONSEO, and was directed by Hong Eui-jeong, director of ‘Voice of Silence,’ and Park Sun-woo. It was released today (the 18th).

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.