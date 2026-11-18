Photo: Showbox

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Koo Kyo-hwan, 44, a happy actor with top-tier job satisfaction, has captured audiences’ hearts with his fifth project of the year.

In the mystery thriller Heavy Snow, directed by Hong Eui-jeong and Park Sun-woo and produced by Lewis Pictures, Koo Kyo-hwan plays Hyun-taek, a replacement station attendant who braves the heavy snow to find Gap-su (Kim Yoon-seok). On the morning of the 18th, he spoke with Sportschosun in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, about everything from what led him to join Heavy Snow to the effort he put into the film.

Heavy Snow tells the story of a mysterious body discovered at a rural train station isolated by heavy snowfall, in front of the stationmaster, who is about to retire, and his newly arrived replacement. Focusing on the subtly changing relationship between two people who must endure a space cut off from the outside world in order to survive, the film won praise for drawing tension and humor from its characters in extreme circumstances rather than following familiar thriller conventions.

Koo Kyo-hwan, who has built distinctive characters through his singular personality and acting in every project, catches the eye in Heavy Snow with his own voice, style, and distinctive sense of rhythm as he brings out the charm of Hyun-taek, who is bright and innocent yet somehow hard to predict. Capturing everything from the unfamiliar side hidden behind Hyun-taek’s innocent face to his unpredictable emotional shifts, Koo leads the film with intriguing chemistry alongside Kim Yoon-seok, with whom he reunited for the first time in five years after their 2021 film Mogadishu, directed by Ryoo Seung-wan.

Photo: Showbox

Asked how he felt about meeting audiences through Heavy Snow, which opens today (the 18th), Koo began: “I’m a little dazed, and so happy. More than anything, I’m confident in this film. It’s a movie where time really flies. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel pressure about its box-office performance, but I hope audiences enjoy the festival and party of acting in Heavy Snow. I feel like I’m sending them an invitation.”

He expressed his confidence, saying, “I thought the strength of this movie was the story the two actors tell in a confined space. Audiences get a lot of information through the two leads’ conversations, and there’s this delicious tension as they wonder which of them—Gap-su or Hyun-taek—to believe. I thought that, in itself, was the scale of this film. It can expand enormously through the audience’s imagination alone, and for that reason I felt it was a film without limits. That’s the best part of the movie for audiences to enjoy. The setting is cold, but we all gave passionate performances.”

Photo: Showbox

Photo: Showbox

This year, he reached fans with as many as five projects: the films Once We Were Us, directed by Kim Do-young; Colony, directed by Yeon Sang-ho; and Resurrection Man: The Leather, directed by Baek Jong-yul; the JTBC drama We Are All Trying Here, written by Park Hae-young and directed by Cha Young-Hoon; and Heavy Snow. Reflecting on the busy year, he said, “I feel almost like a girl group. I even wondered if we needed to put out teasers every quarter. I think I’m really lucky. Even if an actor works on a lot of projects, you never know when they’ll be released or made available. I was just doing my work in my own way, and I was able to show audiences a range of different sides of myself. Thanks to that, I also got to appear on the tvN variety show You Quiz on the Block. This year has been such a good time, even though I didn’t plan it.”

He joked, “From the moment I made my first film until now, it’s all been time spent completely immersed in my work. I don’t really separate independent films from commercial films. So I’m incredibly happy right now. My job satisfaction is the best! Of course, my personal life matters too. I want to introduce my characters well to audiences, but I also think I need to take good care of the me outside the frame. It would be great to devote everything to my work, but my life is really important too, so I’m trying to look inward. The way Koo Kyo-hwan shows love to Koo Kyo-hwan is by treating himself to delicious food and giving himself time to feel peaceful and at ease.”

He added, “I’m really happy these days. For example, if you’re self-employed, customers keep coming into your shop, right? I think that’s why I keep working on projects. Acting is so much fun for me right now. It’s my job, and it’s fun, and it gives me a dopamine rush—how could I be any happier? How could I stop when people like me? Some people around me worry that I’m doing too many projects, of course, but I’m keeping to proper working hours and carrying on with my life while making time for myself and giving myself room to breathe.”

Photo: Showbox

Photo: Showbox

Photo: Showbox

He also talked about his second time working with Kim Yoon-seok. Koo said, “I like Kim Yoon-seok so much that I don’t even know where to start. He was the biggest factor—and the reason—I joined this film. I chose it because of him.” He continued, “Hyun-taek and Gap-su act together throughout the movie, right? Koo Kyo-hwan gets to spend that time with him, too. I admire him as an actor, and as an audience member, he’s also a director I like. I wanted to experience working with him up close, and it was even better that I got him all to myself in Heavy Snow. We also had some delicious food together after filming. What better acting camp could there be for me? Going to summer Bible school as a kid was such a joy, wasn’t it? For me, this was a winter acting camp that felt like an extension of that.” He added affectionately, “He called me Peter Pan, but he’s Tinker Bell—a very romantic person with a sophisticated sense of humor.”

He was also cautious when asked about his marriage to director Yi Okseop, his partner, news of which recently surprised fans. Koo Kyo-hwan and Yi Okseop began dating in 2013 and registered their marriage in 2022, after dating for about nine years. The fact came to light only this year, four years later, drawing considerable attention.

Koo said with an awkward laugh, “It was just a natural part of my personal life. I didn’t know our marriage would attract this much attention. After the news came out, I received a lot of congratulations from people around me. We’d always been getting along so naturally that no one was particularly interested in our marriage, so I think people were also surprised to suddenly hear the news. Usually, people are curious about things like ‘What kind of project are the two of you preparing?’ or ‘How do you share ideas?’ They weren’t wondering when we’d get married.”

Photo: Showbox

He also shared his thoughts on being nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Colony and Best Actor for Once We Were Us at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, which will be held on the 25th. Koo said, “It would be nice to win an award, but I’m trying not to get greedy. I’m happy and honored just to be able to sit there with the other actors at that festival. Winning an award on top of the joy of taking part in the festival would feel like a bonus. There are so many people who deserve to win this year. I’m grateful just to be competing alongside them. But I really want the Popular Star Award. You win the Popular Star Award by becoming popular through your acting, don’t you? I thought that could never happen to me, and even when I won it in 2021 and 2024, I thought to myself, ‘No way!’ It’s really amazing that you can become popular through acting. So I definitely want to win it again.”

Finally, Koo shared his hopes, saying, “I’m not an artist. ‘All-around entertainer’ is too grand a label, too. I’m just an entertainer, plain and simple. I really love movies, but I’m not someone who can only do movies. I’d also like to work on OTT projects and TV dramas. I love stories; I’m not an actor who insists on making art. I want to keep meeting audiences through a variety of projects.”

Heavy Snow stars Kim Yoon-seok, Koo Kyo-hwan, Park Su-young, and Roh Yoon-seo. It was directed by Hong Eui-jeong, director of Voice of Silence, and Park Sun-woo. The film opens today (the 18th).

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.