Photo courtesy of Mystic Story

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Jung Jin-woon talked about his experience taking on a romance role in the film “Snowy Summer, To You.”

Jung Jin-woon met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 18th and said, “Now that I’ve put on my romance eyes for this project, I’d like to take on the romance genre again.”

Opening on the 25th, “Snowy Summer, To You” tells the story of In-ho, who encounters his first love, who died three years earlier, on a train he happens to board while on a business trip to Mongolia. He discovers that he and she are living in different time periods. The film is directed by Kim Hyeong-hyeop, whose previous films include “Daddy You, Daughter Me” and “Choir of God.” Jung Jin-woon plays In-ho, who has a fateful reunion with his deceased first love.

Jung Jin-woon took on the romance genre for the first time with “Snowy Summer, To You.” He said, “I’ve done romantic comedies in dramas, but this is my first time doing one in a film. On set, Chelmek and I communicated exclusively in English, without an interpreter. I thought that if our sincerity came through, it might all come together, shot by shot.”

Chelmek, who plays Ano, In-ho’s first love, is an actor from the Mongolian National Theater Troupe. Speaking about working with Chelmek, Jung Jin-woon said, “Chelmek was born in 2001. There’s a 10-year age gap, but Chelmek is more mature than I am. There must have been days when filming was tough, but Chelmek never let it show. Chelmek was very considerate of me, which made me feel at ease emotionally as I acted.”

He also praised the acting energy Chelmek brought to the set, saying, “Chelmek belongs to a different generation from the one I was part of when I first started acting. Chelmek delivers lines with a real snap and seems like an actor who draws you in. I can feel youthful boldness in Chelmek. Chelmek acts with the national theater troupe, and the energy learned there felt fresh.”

Asked what genre he would like to try after “Snowy Summer, To You,” Jung Jin-woon replied, “I want to try the romance genre one more time,” adding, “Honestly, I’m confident I can work hard at whatever the directors offer me. I also want to be a versatile actor. While we were filming this project, the director said over the walkie-talkie, ‘Jin-woon, please put on your romance eyes.’ Now that I’ve put on my romance eyes, I’d like to give it another try.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.