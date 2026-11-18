Photo courtesy of Mystic Story

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Jeong Jin-woon expressed his deep affection for his fellow 2AM members.

Jeong Jin-woon met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 18th. “Things are much better now with the members. We’re more useful to each other,” he said, adding, “We’ll continue doing group activities for the group going forward.”

Opening on the 25th, ‘Snowing Summer, To You’ tells the story of In-ho, who reunites with his first love, who died three years ago, on a train he happens to board while on a business trip to Mongolia, only to discover that they live in different time periods. Kim Hyeong-hyeop, director of ‘Daddy You, Daughter Me’ and ‘Choir of God,’ is at the helm. Jeong Jin-woon plays In-ho, who has a fateful reunion with his late first love.

Jeong Jin-woon is set to hold a full-group concert with his fellow 2AM members this December and meet with fans. “Our CEO, Lim Seul-ong, took care of the production, and I’ve been very involved in the concert content (laughs). The poster also uses a photo I took. There are a lot of posters made with AI these days, so I said, ‘If that’s the case, use a photo of me,’” he said.

Asked about the secret to maintaining a long friendship with the members, he said, “Things are much better now than before. We’re more useful to each other (laughs). When you’re always together, don’t you start taking each other for granted?” He added, “We agreed among ourselves not to do group activities for individual reasons. We wanted to do group activities for the group, not for personal gain. We also thought fans would like it if we worked to build the team’s brand. We talked a lot about that even before we went to different agencies.”

Asked whether the members had supported him ahead of the release of ‘Snowing Summer, To You,’ Jeong Jin-woon expressed his gratitude: “With Seul-ong and Changmin, since their work is music, you can listen to it right away and stay in active touch, right? But it’s hard to coordinate schedules for Kwon’s musical or when I invite them to a screening. Kwon usually comes to screenings whenever I invite him. Seul-ong and Changmin buy tickets and post proof that they went to see it.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.