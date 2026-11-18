A press screening of the film 'The Perfect House' was held at CGV in Seoul’s Yongsan District on the afternoon of the 18th. Director Jung Yong-ki is answering questions. Photo by Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.18/

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Director Jung Yong-ki talked about what sets 'The Perfect House' apart.

At a press and distribution screening of 'The Perfect House' held on the 18th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, Director Jung Yong-ki said, “I thought about how to naturally weave the fear felt in realistic situations into the film.”

'The Perfect House,' which opens on the 25th, is a reality-grounded horror thriller about Gyubin, a university student who moves into a luxury apartment on unusually favorable terms and begins living with its elegant owner, Geum-rim, only to encounter strange events. It is directed by Jung Yong-ki, who helmed films including 'The Ghost of Oksu Station.'

'The Perfect House' portrays the housing insecurity of young people who dream of owning a home amid soaring monthly rents and the burden of deposit payments. Director Jung Yong-ki said, “Aren’t horror films usually supernatural? Ghosts appear and make you jump. The point we focused on is that reality is more frightening. For young people, having nowhere to live is frightening, and from the perspective of an elderly woman, the fear of growing old alone and lonely seems even more frightening than in other horror films. I thought about how to naturally weave the fear felt in realistic situations into our film.”

He went on to explain what he focused on in his direction: “Because fear felt in real life is important, I paid attention to balancing dramatic development with horror.” He added, “Generally, when we think of horror films, don’t they tend to fixate on realistic events rather than dramatic narratives? We strengthened the drama to focus on real-life horror. I thought that the deeper the drama, the deeper the horror.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.