The press screening for the film The Perfect House was held at CJ CGV in Yongsan District, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 18th. Actor Bae Jong-ok answers questions. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.18/

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Bae Jong-ok shared her thoughts on taking on the horror genre for the first time with the film The Perfect House.

At the press and distribution screening for The Perfect House, held on the 18th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, Bae Jong-ok said, “This film isn’t horror for horror’s sake,” adding, “Its solid storytelling rooted in reality was compelling.”

Opening on the 25th, The Perfect House is a reality-based horror thriller about Gyubin, a college student who moves into a luxury apartment under extraordinary terms and encounters bizarre events after starting to live with Geum-rim, the elegant homeowner. It is directed by Jung Yong-gi, who helmed films including The Ghost of Oksu Station.

Bae Jong-ok plays Geum-rim, the homeowner who conceals an inexplicable secret behind her elegant and kind demeanor. Making her first foray into the horror genre with The Perfect House, she said, “You might think from appearances that I’ve done a lot of horror, but The Perfect House marks my debut in horror films. I chose this project because it isn’t horror for horror’s sake. Its solid storytelling rooted in reality was compelling.”

She also highlighted what audiences should look out for. Bae Jong-ok said, “I don’t want to describe our film as simply a horror movie. Genre-wise, it’s a horror movie, but I think it’s actually closer to a thriller. The part I found most interesting while reading the screenplay was the ending. Geum-rim and Gyubin’s souls switch places, right? I liked the catharsis that came from that.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.