The press screening for the film 'Perfect House' was held at a CGV theater in Yongsan, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 18th. Actor Jang Gyu-ri answers questions. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.18/

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Jang Gyu-ri shared her thoughts on making a screen debut with the film 'Perfect House.'

At the press and distribution screening for 'Perfect House,' held on the 18th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, Jang Gyu-ri said, "I saw myself on screen for the first time at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) last year," adding, "I can't wait to meet audiences at upcoming Q&As or stage greetings."

'Perfect House,' opening on the 25th, is a grounded horror thriller about Gyu-bin, a college student who moves into a luxury apartment under extraordinary terms and begins living with its elegant owner, Geum-rim, only to encounter bizarre events. The film is directed by Jeong Yong-ki, who helmed 'Ghost Station' and other films.

Jang Gyu-ri played Gyu-bin, a 24-year-old college student with no one to rely on who is focused on survival. Making a screen debut with 'Perfect House,' Jang Gyu-ri said, "I saw myself on screen for the first time at BIFF last year. I felt so good then, and I was excited and nervous about what it would be like when the film came out," adding, "I can't wait to meet audiences at upcoming Q&As or stage greetings."

On what she focused on in her acting, Jang Gyu-ri said, "Personally, I'm introverted and not usually very expressive with my emotions. Even so, the nature of the genre meant I had to use a lot of exaggerated expressions. It was difficult at times while acting, but afterward, I felt a sense of release. I was apprehensive when choosing projects, but it made me think that I should continue to challenge myself with a wider variety of genres."

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.