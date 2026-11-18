A press screening of the film ‘The Perfect House’ was held on the afternoon of the 18th at CJ CGV in Yongsan, Seoul. Actors Kim Min-cheol, Bae Jong-ok and Jang Gyu-ri, along with director Jung Yong-ki, are holding a

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The horror film ‘The Perfect House,’ rooted in a reality more chilling than the movies, is coming to theaters this winter.

A press and distributor screening of the film ‘The Perfect House’ was held on the 18th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Actors Jang Gyu-ri, Bae Jong-ok and Kim Min-cheol, along with director Jung Yong-ki, attended.

Opening on the 25th, ‘The Perfect House’ is a reality-based horror thriller about Gyu-bin, a college student who moves into a luxury apartment under extraordinary terms and begins living with Geum-rim, an elegant landlord, only to encounter strange events. The film is directed by Jung Yong-ki, who helmed ‘The Ghost of Oksu Station’ and other works.

A press screening of the film ‘The Perfect House’ was held on the afternoon of the 18th at CJ CGV in Yongsan, Seoul. Director Jung Yong-ki is answering questions. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.18/

‘The Perfect House’ portrays the housing insecurity of young people who dream of owning a home amid soaring monthly rents and the burden of deposits. Director Jung Yong-ki said, “Aren’t horror movies usually supernatural? Ghosts appear and startle you. The point we focused on was that reality is more frightening. For young people, not having a place to live is frightening, and from the perspective of an elderly woman, the fear of growing old alone and lonely seems even more terrifying than in other horror films. We thought about how we could naturally weave the fear people feel in realistic situations into our film.”

He also explained what he focused on in directing: “Because fear felt in real life is important, I paid attention to balancing dramatic development with horror.” He added, “When people think of horror films, they tend to focus on realistic events rather than dramatic narratives, don’t they? We strengthened the drama so we could focus on realistic horror. I thought the deeper the drama, the deeper the horror would be.”

A press screening of the film ‘The Perfect House’ was held on the afternoon of the 18th at CJ CGV in Yongsan, Seoul. Actor Jang Gyu-ri is answering questions. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.18/

Jang Gyu-ri plays Gyu-bin, a 24-year-old college student struggling to survive with no one to rely on. Making her screen debut with ‘The Perfect House,’ she said, “I saw myself on the big screen for the first time at the Busan International Film Festival last year. I felt so happy then, and I was both excited and nervous wondering what it would be like when the film came out.” She added, “I want to meet audiences soon through upcoming Q&As and stage greetings.”

Asked what she focused on in her performance, she said, “I’m introverted by nature, and I wasn’t someone who expressed emotions very strongly. Even so, the genre required a lot of exaggerated expression. It was difficult at times while acting, but afterward I felt a sense of release. I was afraid when choosing the project, but it made me think that I should take on a wider variety of genres from now on.”

A press screening of the film ‘The Perfect House’ was held on the afternoon of the 18th at CJ CGV in Yongsan, Seoul. Actor Bae Jong-ok is answering questions. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.18/

Bae Jong-ok plays Geum-rim, a landlord who conceals an unknown secret behind her elegant and kind demeanor. Making her first foray into the horror genre with ‘The Perfect House,’ she said, “From the outside, you might think I’ve done a lot of horror, but I’m making my horror-film debut with ‘The Perfect House.’ I chose this project because it isn’t horror for horror’s sake. I was drawn to its solid storytelling, grounded in reality.”

She also pointed out what audiences should watch for. Bae Jong-ok said, “I don’t want to describe our film as simply a horror movie. By genre, it is a horror film, but I think it’s actually closer to a thriller. The ending was the most interesting part when I read the screenplay. There’s a point where Geum-rim and Gyu-bin’s souls switch, isn’t there? I liked the catharsis that came from that.”

A press screening of the film ‘The Perfect House’ was held on the afternoon of the 18th at CJ CGV in Yongsan, Seoul. Actor Kim Min-cheol is answering questions. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.18/

Kim Min-cheol plays Bu-young, Gyu-bin’s longtime friend. Bu-young is also the first to sense that what is happening in the house where Gyu-bin is staying is no mere coincidence. Kim Min-cheol said, “Bu-young is the first to suspect ‘The Perfect House.’ A home offers comfort and coziness, doesn’t it? I found it interesting that a space like that could also feel unfamiliar and frightening.”

A press screening of the film ‘The Perfect House’ was held on the afternoon of the 18th at CJ CGV in Yongsan, Seoul. Actors Kim Min-cheol, Bae Jong-ok and Jang Gyu-ri are posing. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.18/

Finally, ahead of the film’s release, director Jung asked audiences to look forward to it. He said, “Some things in our film may look a little different if you follow it from Gyu-bin’s and Geum-rim’s perspectives. I hope that after watching the film, you’ll be able to think again about the space we call home.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.