Nominees for Best Actress at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards. Actors Moon Ga-young (from left), Go Ah-sung, Shin Min-a, Lee Jung-eun and Jeon Do-yeon. Photo: Sportschosun DB

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Their commanding aura takes over the screen. From mature love that makes you reflect on love after a breakup, to a youthful romance that finally opens its heart after pushing through the darkness, a gripping thriller that draws closer to a chilling truth, a desperate revenge by a mother who has lost her daughter, and a wife with the resilience to hold on to hope. A tour de force of character performances by flawless actors across genres has once again come into the spotlight through the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, to be held on the 25th, has selected Moon Ga-young for Once We Were Us, Go Ah-sung for Pavane, Shin Min-a for The Eyes, Lee Jung-eun for The Journey to Gyeongju, and Jeon Do-yeon for Possible Love as nominees for Best Actress, honoring their outstanding performances on screen this year. This year's Blue Dragon Best Actress race has produced a lineup of “flawless” nominees, any one of whom would be a worthy winner. Here's a look at the nominees' performances as they vie for the honor.

Moon Ga-young in the film Once We Were Us. Photo: Showbox

▶ Building Up and Unleashing Layers of Heartbreak... Moon Ga-young in Once We Were Us

Once We Were Us, a remake of Chinese director Rene Liu's 2018 film Us and Them, tells the story of a man and woman who once loved passionately, reunite by chance after 10 years, and revisit the traces their memories have left behind. Moon Ga-young gives a deeply felt performance as Jeong-won, who became the only dream of Eun-ho (Koo Kyo-hwan), worn down by reality, sensitively capturing the real-world concerns and emotional turbulence young people face. Through Moon's flawless portrayal of Jeong-won, from a young woman just starting a relationship to a rookie professional constantly wavering between ideals and reality, audiences were able to immerse themselves completely in the character. Once We Were Us drew 2.6 million moviegoers, making it the highest-grossing Korean melodrama since the 2019 release Crazy Romance. Attention is now focused on whether Moon Ga-young can claim her first Blue Dragon Film Award trophy, 20 years after her debut in 2006.

Go Ah-sung in the film Pavane. Photo: Netflix

▶ A Bittersweet Love Forged at a Slow but Profound Pace... Go Ah-sung in Pavane

Based on the bestselling novel Pavane for a Dead Princess by Park Min-gyu, published in 2009, Pavane tells the story of three people who could not even love themselves, but come to face life and love by shining a light on one another. Go Ah-sung transforms into Mi-jung, a woman who hides from the uncomfortable stares of others, taking on her first traditional melodrama role since her debut. Through Go's performance, Mi-jung—who conceals her wounds behind a calm expression and quietly endures each day—comes across as a more fully realized character. After meeting Kyung-rok (Moon Sang-min) and Yo-han (Byun Yo-han), Mi-jung slowly opens her long-closed heart and grows little by little. Go sensitively portrays her with an unadorned expression and restrained emotions, conveying the bittersweet love of youth at her own pace and drawing deep empathy. After being nominated for Best Actress at the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards for Because I Hate Korea, Go is returning to the Blue Dragon two years later. Attention is on whether she can make history at this year's ceremony.

Shin Min-a in the film The Eyes. Photo: BY4M Studio

▶ Shedding Her Rom-Com Queen Image and Expanding Her Range as a Thriller Queen... Shin Min-a in The Eyes

The Eyes is a suspense thriller about a protagonist gradually losing her sight to a hereditary disease who investigates the circumstances surrounding her twin younger sister's death and comes face-to-face with the truth. Shin Min-a takes the title role in this immersive entertainment film, which heightens the danger that draws closer the more one tries to see, and the fear and thrills that grow as visibility fades. Shin plays two roles: Seojin, a photographer who, while losing her sight to hereditary optic neuropathy, decides to investigate her twin sister's death; and Seo In, Seojin's twin, who overcomes visual impairment to succeed as a ceramic artist but meets a mysterious death. Shin, long beloved as a “rom-com queen,” takes on The Eyes with an acting style wholly different from her previous work, conveying in intricate detail the many emotions shared by the twin sisters and proving her credentials as a “thriller queen.” Shin, too, is drawing anticipation as she takes on the Blue Dragon “queen” title again, six years after being nominated for Best Actress at the 41st Blue Dragon Film Awards for Diva.

Lee Jung-eun in the film The Journey to Gyeongju. Photo: Lotte Entertainment

▶ Desperate Revenge With a Fireball in Her Heart... Lee Jung-eun in The Journey to Gyeongju

The Journey to Gyeongju tells the story of a mother and daughter who, after eight years of waiting for their youngest daughter, who never returned from a school trip, set out on a journey to kill—a singular family trip. Lee Jung-eun plays Ok-sil, a mother who lost her youngest daughter, Gyeongju (Hwang Hyun-jung), to the criminal Sang-hyeon (Byun Yo-han) and has lived for revenge alone. She leads The Journey to Gyeongju in a radical transformation, shedding the familiar image audiences have loved in My Daughter Is a Zombie, Miss Night and Day and Parasite to portray a worn-down mother barely holding on amid the world's despair. Lee gives a layered, deeply felt portrayal of Ok-sil's inner life, where the loss and anger, grief and guilt of a mother who has lost her daughter are intertwined. Fully capturing a complex character who remains unsettled even as she races forward with a fireball in her heart, Lee has created a new career-defining role to follow Parasite and once again cemented her reputation as an actress audiences can trust. After winning Best Supporting Actress at the 40th Blue Dragon Film Awards for Parasite, Lee is taking on her first challenge for Best Actress seven years later. The film world is watching to see whether her journey will reach its destination with The Journey to Gyeongju.

Jeon Do-yeon in the film Possible Love. Photo: Netflix

▶ Mi-ok, a Role That Could Only Have Worked... Jeon Do-yeon in Possible Love

Possible Love tells the story of two couples—a laid-off worker and his wife, and a documentary director and her husband—who meet to make a documentary and confront their different lives and hidden desires. Jeon Do-yeon has earned praise from audiences around the world for her powerful performance as Mi-ok, the wife of laid-off worker Ho-seok (Sul Kyung-gu). Reuniting with director Lee Chang-dong for the first time since the 2007 release of Miryang, Jeon commands every moment of Possible Love as Mi-ok, who supports her family and holds fast to her beliefs even as they continue to suffer the fallout from a layoff and a strike. Since her debut in 1992, Jeon has continued to transform herself and take on new challenges over 34 years, and Possible Love once again demonstrates her limitless acting range. She won Best New Actress at the 18th Blue Dragon Film Awards for The Contact, Best Actress at the 20th for The Harmonium in My Memory, and Best Actress at the 28th for Miryang. Now, 19 years later, she is drawing attention as she vies for her third Blue Dragon Best Actress award.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.