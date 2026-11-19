Poster for the film The Perfect House. Photo courtesy of Film Company Take Co., Ltd.

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Perhaps reality is even scarier than the movies. The Perfect House brings audiences a grounded thriller about the fear and unease they may encounter in everyday life.

The Perfect House was unveiled for the first time at a press screening held on the 18th. The film follows Gyubin, a university student who moves into a luxury apartment under extraordinary terms and begins living with Geum-rim, the elegant landlord, only to encounter strange events. It is directed by Jeong Yong-gi, who helmed The Ghost Station and other films.

A still from the film The Perfect House. Photo courtesy of Film Company Take Co., Ltd.

The story begins with Gyubin, a university student who has put off graduation and is left without a place to live overnight when a dormitory arrangement falls through. By chance, Gyubin moves into an 80-pyeong luxury apartment in the heart of Seoul. Geum-rim, the elderly homeowner who lives alone, not only offers Gyubin a place to stay rent-free but also treats them warmly, like family. Relieved by the unexpected good fortune of finding a perfect home they had never even dreamed of, Gyubin soon discovers that this peaceful daily life will not last.

Strange movements begin to appear on the home security camera Gyubin installed in their room. As unexplained phenomena and nightmares follow night after night, the atmosphere in the house gradually changes. At first, Gyubin assumes it is all due to being in an unfamiliar environment, but repeated anomalies arouse their suspicions, and they come face to face with the secrets hidden in the house that had seemed perfect.

The Perfect House depicts everyday fear against the backdrop of a luxury apartment that anyone might want to live in at least once. While traditional horror films have often used unconventional settings such as eerie abandoned or supposedly haunted houses, The Perfect House begins with a realistic desire sparked by an extraordinary offer: “zero rent.” The transformation of a home—supposed to be the safest and most comfortable place—into somewhere its residents want to escape at any moment also builds tension for the audience.

A still from the film The Perfect House. Photo courtesy of Film Company Take Co., Ltd.

A still from the film The Perfect House. Photo courtesy of Film Company Take Co., Ltd.

A still from the film The Perfect House. Photo courtesy of Film Company Take Co., Ltd.

The actors’ bold transformations are another major point of interest. Making her screen debut in The Perfect House, Jang Gyu-ri plays Gyubin, delivering a multifaceted performance that ranges from the character’s signature bright, spirited energy to a desperate state of terror. Bae Jong-ok takes on the horror genre for the first time in her 42-year career, revealing a different side of herself. She plays Geum-rim, who exudes elegance but keeps her true feelings from others, portraying the character’s dual nature concealed behind a friendly smile. In particular, her gaze overwhelms those opposite her without any great show of emotion, adding taut tension to the film. Kim Min-cheol also stands out. Playing Buyeong, who is secretly suffering from spirit sickness, he actively steps in to help Gyubin when they are in danger, showing the strength of their friendship.

Finally, director Jeong turns anxieties and fears rooted in reality into cinematic tension. At the press screening that day, he said, “There are parts of our film that look different when you follow the story from Gyubin’s and Geum-rim’s points of view. I hope people will watch the film and be able to think again about the space we call home.” Expectations are building over whether The Perfect House, which invites audiences to see the familiar space of home through an unfamiliar lens, will resonate with them.

The Perfect House opens on the 25th.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.