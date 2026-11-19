[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The mystery thriller film ‘Heavy Snow’ (directed by Hong Eui-jeong and Park Sun-woo, produced by Lewis Pictures) claimed the top spot at the box office on its opening day.

According to the Korean Film Council’s (KOFIC) KOBIS integrated ticketing system at 7 a.m. on the 19th, ‘Heavy Snow’ drew 58,036 moviegoers on its opening day. Its cumulative audience, including preview screenings, reached 63,695, putting it at No. 1 overall at the box office.

Having drawn intense interest even before its release, ‘Heavy Snow’ beat out a slate of high-profile films to top the box office as soon as it opened, getting off to a promising start. The combination of the actors’ powerful on-screen chemistry, a solid story and an unpredictable plot is expected to bring a new box-office wave to the frozen fall movie market.

‘Heavy Snow’ is also scoring 9.6 out of 10 on Naver’s verified-viewer rating, a measure of evaluations by actual moviegoers. Viewers have continued to say they plan to watch the film multiple times, adding to its explosive box-office momentum from opening day.

‘Heavy Snow’ tells the story of a mysterious body found in the presence of a stationmaster nearing retirement and a newly arrived successor at a rural train station cut off by heavy snowfall. It stars Kim Yoon-seok, Koo Kyo-hwan, Park Su-young and ROH YOONSEO, and is directed by Hong Eui-jeong, director of ‘Voice of Silence,’ and Park Sun-woo.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.