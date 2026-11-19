Photo courtesy of Film Company Take Co., Ltd.

[Sportschosun | Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Jang Gyu-ri shared her thoughts on making her screen debut in the film 'Perfect House.'

Jang Gyu-ri met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 19th. "The director told me, 'You have a cinematic face,'" she said, adding, "I've long dreamed of being in a film, and I really wanted to make one."

Set for release on the 25th, 'Perfect House' follows Gyu-bin, a college student who moves into a luxury apartment under extraordinary terms and begins living with its elegant owner, Geum-rim, only to encounter strange events. The film is directed by Jeong Yong-ki, who also helmed 'The Ghost of Ok-su Station.' Jang Gyu-ri plays Gyu-bin, a 24-year-old college student struggling to get by with no one to rely on.

Asked how she felt with the film's release approaching, Jang Gyu-ri said, "When I watched the finished film again yesterday, it finally began to feel real that it was about to come out. It feels good and rewarding to see my face filling the big screen. I couldn't wear makeup because of the character's circumstances, but I liked how fresh that look was, too. Seeing myself with less makeup didn't feel unfamiliar, since I'd seen myself that way as an audience member, too. I was glad I could get immersed in it as well."

Asked whether she had found anything difficult about acting, given that this was her screen debut, Jang Gyu-ri replied, "The screen is so big that even small movements are easy to see. Everything seems much more detailed. It was fun in a different way from being on stage. I also thought I could act more boldly from now on. Even when I thought I was exaggerating, some parts came across more mildly than I expected. If I take on horror or another genre next time, I thought it might be good to go much further and be more daring."

Jang Gyu-ri also spoke about a long-held dream of making her screen debut. "The director told me, 'You have a cinematic face.' In fact, I would sometimes hear the same thing from my friends in the film department when I was studying acting," she said. "I'd had a dream of making films ever since then, and I wanted to be in a lot of them," she candidly added.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon | antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.