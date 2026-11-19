Photo courtesy of Film Company Take Co., Ltd.

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Jang Gyu-ri expressed her admiration for senior actress Bae Jong-ok, with whom she worked on the film “A Perfect House.”

Jang Gyu-ri met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 19th. “When I heard I’d get to act alongside Bae Jong-ok, I shouted, ‘Wow!’” she said, adding, “I’d like to take this opportunity to tell her that I love her.”

Opening on the 25th, “A Perfect House” follows Gyubin, a college student who moves into a luxury apartment on extraordinary terms and begins living with its elegant owner, Geum-rim, only to encounter strange incidents. The film is directed by Jung Yong-gi, who helmed “Ghost at Oksu Station,” among other works. Jang Gyu-ri plays Gyubin, a 24-year-old college student struggling to survive with no one to rely on.

Jang Gyu-ri appears as an adversary to senior actress Bae Jong-ok in the film. “It was my first time acting with her, and I found myself getting so nervous. Her charisma is so impressive, isn’t it? It was almost like she was Gyubin and Geum-rim. When I told Bae Jong-ok I was so nervous, she advised me to use that feeling,” she said.

She also expressed how moved she was by the news that she would work with Bae Jong-ok for the first time. “I wondered which senior actress would play Geum-rim, and when I heard it was Bae Jong-ok, I shouted, ‘Wow!’ I’ve always enjoyed filming with senior actors. There’s so much to learn on set, isn’t there? Bae also watched my performance while doing ADR, and after the recording, on her way back, she sent me a lengthy message with feedback. That’s not an easy thing to do, is it? I was so grateful, and I wanted to become that kind of senior actress someday. I really want to take this opportunity to tell Bae Jong-ok that I love her,” she said.

Asked whether any of Bae Jong-ok’s advice had stayed with her most, Jang Gyu-ri replied, “She seemed to think it was important to experience things firsthand when getting closer to a character. Since Gyubin has no one to rely on and is always living as if being chased, she told me to try cooking by myself at home or practice doing things on my own.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.