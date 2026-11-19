Photo courtesy of Take Film Co., Ltd.

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Jang Gyu-ri shared her parents’ reaction to watching her screen debut, 'Perfect House.'

Jang Gyu-ri met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 19th and said, “Since I’m their daughter, I think what stood out to my parents first was how hard I had it,” adding, “Still, they said they felt proud to be able to see my face for a long time.”

'Perfect House,' which opens on the 25th, follows Gyu-bin, a college student who moves into a luxury apartment under extraordinary terms and begins living with its elegant owner, Geum-rim, only to encounter strange events. It was directed by Jung Yong-ki, who also directed 'Ghost of Oksu Station,' among other films. Jang Gyu-ri plays Gyu-bin, a 24-year-old college student struggling to survive with no one to turn to.

'Perfect House' was invited to the Korean Cinema Today – Panorama section of the 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), held last year, and met audiences early. Asked whether she had felt impatient about the time between the film’s screening at BIFF and its release, Jang Gyu-ri replied, “I didn’t feel that way. So many films are shot and released later, aren’t they? Rather than feeling burdened by wondering, ‘When will it be released?’, I thought, ‘I hope it’s made well and comes out at the right time.’ I also made sure to keep working hard on the post-recording through the very end.”

Asked about her parents’ reaction to 'Perfect House,' she said, “Since I’m their daughter, I think what stood out to Mom and Dad first was how hard I had it. They saw blood splattered on my face and my body tied to a chair, so they said, ‘That must have been tough.’” She added, “And since it was my first film, they said they felt proud to be able to see my face for a long time.”

Jang Gyu-ri took on a youth drama in tvN’s 'Four Hands, Two Sonatas,' which ended last month, and a thriller in 'Perfect House.' She said, “I’ve played a lot of bright, bubbly characters, and many people seem to see me that way in real life, too. I thought maybe that kind of personality suits me.”

Finally, sharing her view of what makes a 'Perfect House,' she said, “My thoughts may change from time to time, but I think a perfect house is one where I feel comfortable and secure.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.