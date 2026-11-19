A press screening of the film Tristes Tropiques was held at CGV in Yongsan, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 19th. Actors Park Yoo-rim and Kim Myung-min pose for photos. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.18/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Park Hoon-jung’s blood-soaked noir is back to meet audiences.

A press and distribution screening of the noir action film Tristes Tropiques, directed by Park Hoon-jung and produced by Geumwol Film, was held at CGV I’PARK Mall Yongsan in Ichon-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 19th. Attending the screening were Park Yoo-rim, who plays Jojo, who willingly enters the jungle to follow her master; Kim Myung-min, who plays the master, who raises abandoned children to become killers; and director Park Hoon-jung. Lee Shin-young, who plays Lu, the protagonist abandoned in the jungle as a child in Tristes Tropiques, was absent from the screening while serving in the military.

Tristes Tropiques tells the story of members of Tristes Tropiques, the killer organization he raised, who grew up like brothers, vowing bloody revenge amid mutual suspicion after their master’s death. The film drew considerable attention as the first new work in three years from director Park Hoon-jung, who established his own noir style through New World (2013), The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion (2018), and Night in Paradise (2021), among others, following The Childe, released in 2023.

A press screening of the film Tristes Tropiques was held at CGV in Yongsan, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 19th. Actor Park Yoo-rim poses for a photo. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.18/

Asked about performing all her lines in Japanese, Park Yoo-rim said, “It takes time when you’re learning something for the first time. I talked a lot with my Japanese teacher about Jojo. I stayed close to my teacher as I learned and practiced Japanese. I developed the Jojo we see now by finding the kind of tone she would use.”

She shared her thoughts, saying, “I was grateful that someone had thought of a character like this for me when I read the script. I’ve always been someone who wants to experience something new. This film gave me the chance to take on the noir genre I love and perform action scenes, too. It was truly an honor.” She added, “I didn’t approach her specifically as a female character. I simply saw her as a distinctive killer in Tristes Tropiques. I felt that director Park Hoon-jung had a clear image in mind, and that was really important to me, too. Even on set, I would wonder, ‘What kind of day did Jojo have?’ Jojo uses a gun, and it was heavier than I expected, so I worked hard to practice how to hold it.”

A press screening of the film Tristes Tropiques was held at CGV in Yongsan, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 19th. Actor Kim Myung-min poses for a photo. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.18/

Kim Myung-min spoke about the challenges of performing action scenes: “I felt pressured because I joined late. I was worried because there were lines in English and a lot of action, but director Park Hoon-jung told me to come in relaxed and just do it. He had a particular kind of action in mind. It had to be elegant. I worried about how I could perform action that was both refined and elegant. I intended to keep practicing until I got it right.”

Speaking about reuniting with director Park Hoon-jung after V.I.P., released in 2017, he said, “It was so enjoyable. The preparation can be a little grueling, but once we start filming, communication is so easy. I know what he wants just by looking into his eyes,” expressing his trust in the director.

A press screening of the film Tristes Tropiques was held at CGV in Yongsan, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 19th. Director Park Hoon-jung answers a question. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.18/

Director Park Hoon-jung explained, “When I first wrote the screenplay, I built the story around the characters of the master, Lu, and Jojo. It began with the primitive setting of a jungle. I wanted to tell a story about children who survive in a jungle governed by the law of the survival of the fittest and then go to the city, where they have to survive in an even more barbaric place. I also wanted to depict the cycle of violence and explore distrust between generations. I aimed for a contemporary wuxia feel in the overall tone and action.”

Photo: Mind Mark

Speaking about Lee Shin-young, who stars in Tristes Tropiques, Park Hoon-jung said, “From the moment I first saw him, I could see Lu in his face. Lee Shin-young hadn’t shown that side of himself before, so I cast him right away. He brought Lu to life even better than I’d imagined. I think it was an excellent choice on my part.” He added, “Lee Shin-young said he was going to serve in the Marine Corps anyway, so I wished him well and told him to come back safely,” offering his assessment.

Kim Myung-min joked, “I made him into a killing machine, and now it seems he’s putting that to use for the country.” He went on to lavish praise on him: “Lee Shin-young went through a lot. His eyes are especially clear, and when he looked at me with them, it broke my emotional focus. I was a little envious that Lee Shin-young didn’t have any lines. Even without lines, when he conveyed emotion with those clear eyes, I was moved. I also found it difficult to exchange looks without my emotions wavering. I still remember Shin-young’s eyes. He had no lines, but we conveyed our emotions well through our eyes. If Shin-young were here now, I’d want to tell him, ‘You’re so wonderful.’”

Tristes Tropiques stars Lee Shin-young, Park Yoo-rim, Kim Myung-min, Park Hae-soo, Lin Bo-hong, Chen Yi-wen, Wang Bo-chieh, and others. It is directed by Park Hoon-jung, who made New World, The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, and Night in Paradise. The film opens on the 25th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.