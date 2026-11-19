The press screening for the film Tristes Tropiques was held at CJ CGV in Yongsan, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 19th. Actor Park Yu-rim answers questions. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.18/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Park Yu-rim said, “All of my lines were in Japanese, and I stuck close to my Japanese teacher and practiced.”

A press screening for the noir action film Tristes Tropiques (directed by Park Hoon-jung and produced by Film Company Geumwol) was held on the afternoon of the 19th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Attending the screening were Park Yu-rim, who plays Jojo, who entered the jungle of her own accord to follow her master; Kim Myung-min, who plays the master who raises abandoned children to become killers; and director Park Hoon-jung. Lee Shin-young, who plays Ru, the protagonist abandoned in the jungle as a child in Tristes Tropiques, did not attend the screening while serving in the military.

Asked about performing all the dialogue in Japanese, Park Yu-rim said, “When you learn something for the first time, it takes time. I talked a lot with my Japanese teacher about Jojo. I stuck with my teacher as I learned and practiced Japanese. I shaped the Jojo of today by searching for a tone that Jojo might use.”

Park Yu-rim reflected, “I was grateful that they had thought of me for a character like this when I read the script. I’m someone who always wants to experience something new. Through this film, I was able to try my hand at the noir genre I’ve always liked, and I was able to take on action as well. It was truly an honor.”

Tristes Tropiques tells the story of members of the killer organization Tristes Tropiques, which the master built up. After his death, the members, who grew up like brothers, vow bloody revenge amid suspicion of one another. The film stars Lee Shin-young, Park Yu-rim, Kim Myung-min, Park Hae-soo, Lin Bo-hong, Chen Yi-wen, and Wang Po-chieh, among others. Park Hoon-jung, director of New World, The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, and Night in Paradise, helmed the film. It opens on the 25th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.