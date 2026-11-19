A press screening of the film Tristes Tropiques was held at CGV in Yongsan, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 19th. Actor Kim Myung-min is answering questions. Reporter Jung Jae-kun /2026.11.18/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor Kim Myung-min said, “Taking on refined and elegant action felt daunting at first.”

A press screening for the noir action film Tristes Tropiques (directed by Park Hoon-jung and produced by Film Company Geumwol) was held on the afternoon of the 19th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Attending the screening were Park Yu-rim, who plays Jojo, who enters the jungle of her own accord to follow her master; Kim Myung-min, who plays the master who raises abandoned children to become killers; and director Park Hoon-jung. Lee Shin-young, who plays Lu, the protagonist abandoned in the jungle as a child in Tristes Tropiques, did not attend the screening because he is serving in the military.

Kim Myung-min opened up about the challenges of performing the action scenes. “Joining the project late was a burden. I was worried because there were English lines and a lot of action, but director Park Hoon-jung told me I could just come in, relax, and do it. He had a particular kind of action in mind. It had to be elegant. I worried about how I could perform action that was refined and elegant. I wanted to keep practicing until I could do it,” he said.

Speaking about reuniting with director Park Hoon-jung after V.I.P., which was released in 2017, he expressed his trust in the director. “I really enjoyed it. The preparation process is a little arduous, but once we start filming, communication is very easy. I can tell what he wants just by looking into his eyes.”

Tristes Tropiques tells the story of members of the killer organization Tristes Tropiques, raised by the master, who grew up like brothers and, after his death, vow bloody revenge amid mutual suspicion. The film stars Lee Shin-young, Park Yu-rim, Kim Myung-min, Park Hae-soo, Lin Bo-hong, Chen Yi-wen and Wang Po-chieh. Park Hoon-jung, director of New World, The Witch : Part 1. The Subversion and Night in Paradise, helmed the film. It opens on the 25th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.