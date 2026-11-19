A preview screening of the film ‘Tristes Tropiques’ was held at CJ CGV in Yongsan, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 19th. Director Park Hoon-jung answers questions. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, / 2026.11.18/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Actor-director Park Hoon-jung said, “I wanted to make a noir film that pursued modern wuxia.”

A press and distribution screening for the noir action film ‘Tristes Tropiques’ (directed by Park Hoon-jung and produced by Geumwol Film Company) was held on the afternoon of the 19th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. The screening was attended by Park Yu-rim, who plays Jojo, who enters the jungle of their own accord to follow their master; Kim Myung-min, who plays Sabu, who raises abandoned children to become killers; and director Park Hoon-jung. Lee Shin-young, who plays Lou, the protagonist abandoned in the jungle as a child in ‘Tristes Tropiques,’ was unable to attend the screening because of military service.

Director Park Hoon-jung explained, “When I first started writing the screenplay, I built the story around the characters Sabu, Lou, and Jojo. It began with the primitive setting of the jungle. I wanted to tell the story of children who survived in a jungle governed by the law of the survival of the fittest and then went to the city, where they had to survive in an even more savage place. I also wanted to depict the cycle of violence and explore distrust between generations. I wanted the overall tone and action to pursue a modern wuxia approach.”

‘Tristes Tropiques’ tells the story of members of the killer organization Tristes Tropiques, whom Sabu raised and who grew up like brothers. After Sabu’s death, amid mutual suspicion, they vow bloody revenge. The film stars Lee Shin-young, Park Yu-rim, Kim Myung-min, Park Hae-soo, Im Baek-gwang, Jin I-mun, and Wang Baek-geol, among others. It was directed by Park Hoon-jung, whose films include ‘New World,’ ‘The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion,’ and ‘Night in Paradise.’ It opens on the 25th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.