A press screening of the film Tristes Tropiques was held at CJ CGV in Yongsan, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 19th. Actor Kim Myung-min answers questions. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.18/

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Director Park Hoon-jung said of actor Lee Shin-young, “I made him into a killing machine, and then put him to use for the country.”

A press screening of the noir action film Tristes Tropiques (directed by Park Hoon-jung and produced by Geumwol Film) was held on the afternoon of the 19th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Ichon-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul. Attending the screening were Park Yu-rim, who plays Jojo, who enters the jungle of her own accord to follow her master; Kim Myung-min, who plays the master who raises abandoned children to become killers; and director Park Hoon-jung. Lee Shin-young, who plays Lu, the protagonist abandoned in the jungle as a child in Tristes Tropiques, missed the screening because he is currently serving in the military.

Speaking about Lee Shin-young, who stars in Tristes Tropiques, he said, “From the moment I first saw him, the character of Lu was written all over his face. Until then, Lee Shin-young hadn’t shown a look like Lu’s. So I cast him right away. He brought Lu to life even better than I had imagined. I think it was an excellent choice on my part.”

Kim Myung-min joked, “I made him into a killing machine, and now it seems they’re putting him to use for the country.” He went on to praise him: “Lee Shin-young worked incredibly hard. His eyes are especially clear, and when he looked at me with those eyes, it would break the emotional spell. I was a little envious that Lee Shin-young had no lines, too. Even without lines, he could convey emotion with his clear eyes, and there were moments when I felt choked up. I also found it difficult to exchange looks without my emotions wavering. I still remember Shin-young’s gaze. He had no lines, but we conveyed our emotions well through our eyes.”

Tristes Tropiques tells the story of members of the killer organization Tristes Tropiques, raised by their master and having grown up like brothers, who vow bloody revenge amid mutual suspicion following his death. The film stars Lee Shin-young, Park Yu-rim, Kim Myung-min, Park Hae-soo, Im Baek-gwang, Jin I-mun and Wang Baek-geol. Park Hoon-jung, director of New World, The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion and Night in Paradise, is at the helm. It opens on the 25th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.