Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film Avengers: Doomsday has teased a fierce showdown between the villain Doctor Doom, who appears as a transcendent being, and the Avengers, newly reunited once again.

Avengers: Doomsday, which promises a new turning point for the Avengers series, is generating anticipation around the world with the arrival of powerful villain Doctor Doom, who will shake up the MCU universe, and a major clash with the heroes newly assembled to face him. Doctor Doom, who has emerged to herald a new era under Doom, is a transcendent being who rules Latveria and possesses both exceptional intellect and powerful magical abilities. In the past, Thanos threatened the entire universe and drove not only the Avengers but all of humanity to the brink of disaster. Doctor Doom, by contrast, is expected to pose an overwhelming threat as a villain unlike any seen before, with abilities beyond imagination and meticulous strategies.

Marvel's leading heroes are gathering to promise the biggest all-out battle ever, drawing the attention of prospective moviegoers. Led by Steve Rogers, returning seven years after Avengers: Endgame, and Thor, the God of Thunder, the existing Avengers members are set to join forces with everyone from the X-Men and the Fantastic Four to Wakanda, bringing together an unprecedented team. With heroes from different universes uniting to face the formidable Doctor Doom, the unpredictable relationships among these distinctive characters and the explosive synergy they will create are also expected to be highlights. With the MCU's most powerful villain, a large-scale alliance of Marvel's leading heroes, and an epic battle in which everything is at stake, Avengers: Doomsday will usher in a new era for the Avengers. Already generating box-office excitement, it is drawing attention as a massive action blockbuster set to heat up theaters in late 2026.

Avengers: Doomsday is an action blockbuster on an epic scale in which heroes from different worlds assemble to face the arrival of Doctor Doom, an absolute villain who will drive all worlds to destruction, and wage the biggest battle in Avengers history. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, among others. The film is directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed the Avengers series. It opens on December 16.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.