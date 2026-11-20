Photo courtesy of Film Company Take Co., Ltd.

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Bae Jong-ok explained why she performed action scenes without a stunt double in the film 'The Perfect House.'

Bae Jong-ok met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 20th and said, "I wondered whether it would really connect with audiences if I didn't put my heart into the film."

'The Perfect House,' opening on the 25th, is about Gyubin, a college student who moves into a luxury apartment on extraordinary terms and begins living with its elegant landlord, Geum-rim, only to encounter strange events. It was directed by Jung Yong-ki, who also directed 'Ghost at Ok-su Station.' Bae Jong-ok plays Geum-rim, the landlord, who conceals an unknown secret behind her elegant and kind manner.

Asked how she felt with the film about to open, Bae Jong-ok said, "I've been waiting a long time. It had become more cohesive and gained depth since I saw it at the Busan International Film Festival last year. I felt happy even though it's a film I'm in. I thought it was a good work as a horror film. In fact, it wasn't that scary while we were filming. I thought it was closer to a thriller than a horror film, but when I watched it, I realized it was horror after all."

She also explained why she was taking on the horror genre for the first time in her 42-year career. Bae Jong-ok said, "I was drawn to it because the story was solid. The screenplay itself didn't strike me as particularly scary," adding, "I also liked the ending, so I wanted to work up the courage to give it a try."

Asked whether she had any difficulties performing the action scenes, Bae Jong-ok replied, "I learned action for 'Cheonha Ilsaek Park Jeong-geum.' I was in my mid-40s then, but my body still remembered it. At the time, the writer put 'fights fiercely' in the stage directions, and the actors filmed through the night. That's when I realized action wasn't easy. We filmed for about four or five months, as if we were wrestling. Watching the film this time, I felt that doing it myself made it much more realistic."

On why she performs her own action scenes, she said, "It's something I've come to feel over my long career as an actor: I wonder whether it can really connect with audiences if I don't put my heart into it. Sometimes it's hard, and I may look like a fool, but if I want to do it, I tend to do it myself."

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.