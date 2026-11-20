Photo provided by Film Company Take Co., Ltd.

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Bae Jong-ok shared her philosophy and convictions about acting.

Bae Jong-ok met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 20th and said, “I hope young actors will reach out more to senior actors on set and learn a lot from them.”

Set to open on the 25th, 'Perfect House' is about Gyubin, a college student who moves into a luxury apartment under extraordinary conditions and begins living with Geum-rim, an elegant landlord, only to encounter strange events. The film is directed by Jeong Yong-gi, who also helmed 'Oksu Station Ghost.' Bae Jong-ok plays Geum-rim, the landlord who conceals an inscrutable secret behind her elegant and kind demeanor.

Jang Gyu-ri had previously expressed her admiration for Bae Jong-ok in an interview held the previous day. She said, “After post-production recording wrapped, senior actress Bae Jong-ok sent me detailed feedback in a long message as she was on her way home. That isn’t an easy thing to do, is it? I was so grateful, and I wanted to become that kind of senior myself someday. I also want to take this opportunity to tell you that I love you.”

Bae Jong-ok said, “Gyuri asked me for advice first, so I answered her. Since it was also Gyuri’s first film, she probably wanted to do even better. I thought it was lovely to see her doing her best on set.” She added, “Of course, I understand the junior’s perspective, too, but from a senior’s perspective, if you offer advice with good intentions and the other person feels uncomfortable, there’s not much you can say. I’m not one to go out of my way to tell younger actors what to do, either.”

Asked what advice she had given Jang Gyu-ri during filming, Bae Jong-ok said, “I told her that the younger you are, the more obstacles you may have to overcome while acting, but I hoped she would experience the exhilaration that comes when you get past them.” She continued, “Even when I was young, I liked adults, so I talked a lot with senior actors on set. Back then, it was customary to learn from senior actors, and we received acting coaching. These days, young actors learn a lot from acting teachers, don’t they? I also run an acting academy. I tell them, ‘Your teacher is important, too, but reach out more to the senior actors on set. Wouldn’t a senior have more helpful things to say to help the project succeed?’”

She added, “From a senior’s perspective, I wish there were time for juniors and seniors to get closer to each other. It’s something I’ve always thought about, too. This is just my own style, but there are plenty of people who act well without necessarily doing that, aren’t there? Actors may all have different views.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.