Photo courtesy of Film Company Take Co., Ltd.

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actress Bae Jong-ok said she felt a desire for youth, like Geum-rim in the film 'Perfect House.'

Bae Jong-ok met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 20th and said, "As you get older, you want to be younger," adding, "I, too, am always wondering what path to take in old age."

'Perfect House,' opening on the 25th, is about Gyubin, a college student who moves into a luxury apartment under extraordinary conditions and begins living with its elegant landlord, Geum-rim, only to encounter strange events. It was directed by Jeong Yong-gi, who helmed works including 'The Ghost of Oksu Station.' Bae Jong-ok plays Geum-rim, the landlord who hides an inexplicable secret behind her elegant and kind demeanor.

On what resonated with her when she read the screenplay for 'Perfect House,' Bae Jong-ok said, "I thought it did a good job of realistically weaving together the desires of young people and the loneliness of older people." She added, "As you get older, you want to be younger. Even if it's not a project I'm in, when I watch movies or read books, I always think about what path I should take as I grow old."

She said that her love of acting has not changed, even though considerable time has passed since her debut. Bae Jong-ok said, "As time passes, I feel glad that I kept acting and didn't give it up. The good thing about being an actor is that, although it's painful, you can inhabit that age and express and share its depth. I also enjoy being able to work alongside young people on set, including directors and writers with ingenious ideas."

Finally, when asked what she considers a good actor, she said, "There are actors who tend to act on their own. It's very difficult if you don't engage with your scene partner from their perspective. You have to share emotions and empathize with each other, but they just do what they've prepared." She emphasized, "The actors I've worked with were all good at acting, so in that respect, it was very good."

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.