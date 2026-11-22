Nominees for Best Picture at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards. Stills from the films (clockwise from the left): The World of Love, The King's Warden, Assassins, Hope and Colony. Photos courtesy of Barunson E&A, Showbox,

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Audiences around the world now laugh and cry with Korean films. From an artbuster that made waves and a historical drama that sparked “Danjong fever” to “K-zombies” that have become a brand, unprecedented science fiction and a pursuit thriller based on a real event, five top-tier Korean films that have captivated audiences around the world will compete for supremacy at this year’s Blue Dragon Film Awards.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, a celebration of the film industry and one of the country’s most prestigious events, will be held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. The Best Picture nominees are the human drama The World of Love (directed by Yoon Ga-eun, produced by Semosi and Vol Media); the historical drama The King's Warden (directed by Jang Hang-jun, produced by Onda Works Co., Ltd. and BA Entertainment); the zombie action film Colony (produced by Wow Point and Smilegate); the science-fiction thriller Hope (directed by Na Hong-jin, produced by Forged Films); and the mystery thriller Assassins (directed by Hur Jin-ho, produced by Hive Media Corp.). The five films will compete for the award. The five acclaimed films, which smashed records soon after their releases, have already raised expectations about what new history they might make at this year’s Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Still from the film The World of Love. Photo courtesy of Barunson E&A

▶ The Power of the K-Artbuster: The World of Love

Director Yoon Ga-eun’s cinematic vision continues. Her first film in six years, following 2016’s The World of Us and 2019’s The House of Us, The World of Love opens up an expanded world through a vast and intense coming-of-age story, seen from the perspective of the smallest and most vulnerable beings. The film tells the story of Ju-in (Seo Su-bin), an unpredictable 18-year-old high school girl, whose impulsive remark, blurted out in anger, sets everyone’s world trembling. With her distinctive, delicate direction, Yoon captures the fierce inner lives of teenagers in their late teens, as their sense of identity clashes and social perceptions become tangled with the emotions of others. Released on October 22 last year, The World of Love won critical acclaim and spread through word of mouth, surpassing 210,000 moviegoers. It was the only Korean independent or art film released last year to reach the 200,000 mark, adding to its significance. The film also made an unusual move by receiving an official invitation to the Panorama section of the 16th Beijing International Film Festival, at a time when the Hallyu ban had made it difficult for Korean films to enter China. The only artbuster among the formidable blockbusters nominated for this year’s Blue Dragon Best Picture award, it has drawn attention as audiences wait to see whether it can demonstrate the power of a small film.

Still from the film The King's Warden. Photo courtesy of Showbox

▶ “Danjong Fever” Sweeps Theaters Nationwide: The King's Warden

It would not be an exaggeration to say that, in 2026, all the forces of the universe were aligned behind director Jang Hang-jun. His first historical drama, The King's Warden, tells the story of Eom Heung-do (Yoo Hae-jin), a village chief who offers his village as a place of exile in hopes of reviving it, and the young king Danjong (Yi Hong-wi, played by Park Ji-hoon), who is forced from the throne and sent into exile at Cheongnyeongpo in 1457. The film sparked an unprecedented craze. Adding an imaginative dimension to the life of the ill-fated King Danjong after he was robbed of his throne, The King's Warden moved audiences to tears by focusing on the life of Yi Hong-wi, the person behind the king. Released on February 4, ahead of this year’s Lunar New Year holiday, the film drew 16.93 million moviegoers, becoming the second-highest-grossing Korean film of all time after 2014’s The Admiral: Roaring Currents, and the year’s biggest hit. It also surpassed 163.3 billion won in cumulative revenue, overtaking 2019’s Extreme Job to set a new all-time box-office record. At the height of this year’s box-office success, The King's Warden has become a film of a lifetime for audiences everywhere. Now, all eyes are on whether it can become “The Man Who Lives with the Blue Dragon.”

Still from the film Colony. Photo courtesy of Showbox

▶ A Zombie King in a Class of His Own: Colony

Colony, the third zombie film from director Yeon Sang-ho, known as the “father of K-zombiebusters,” has also earned a place among this year’s Blue Dragon Film Awards nominees. The film follows survivors trapped in a building sealed off after an outbreak of an unknown infection as they face infected people evolving in unpredictable ways. Colony captivated audiences with a fresh take on zombies: “collective-intelligence zombies” that evolve as a group. It was also unveiled to audiences worldwide for the first time in the Midnight Screenings section of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, where it won enthusiastic support from audiences around the world. Buoyed by the acclaim it received at Cannes, Colony opened in South Korea on May 21 and became a box-office hit, drawing 5.95 million moviegoers. It ranks second at the box office among Korean films released this year, after The King's Warden. At this year’s Blue Dragon Film Awards, it received nominations in six categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Koo Kyo-hwan), Best Supporting Actress (Kim Shin-rok), Cinematography and Lighting, and Technical Achievement. Attention is focused on whether the awards can recognize both the popularity and craftsmanship of genre films.

Still from the film Hope. Photo courtesy of Plus M Entertainment

▶ A Korean Sci-Fi Film Forged Through Relentless Obsession and Madness: Hope

Director Na Hong-jin, Chungmuro’s “king of blood-soaked cinema,” made his first science-fiction film in 10 years with Hope, following 2016’s The Wailing. It was a much-talked-about film that provoked intense reactions in theaters. Set in the fictional village of Hopo Port near the Demilitarized Zone, the film follows the events that unfold when an unknown life-form appears. It drew widespread attention from the production stage, with a lineup of leading Korean actors—including Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung and Jung Ho-yeon—joined by Hollywood actors Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander and Taylor Russell as characters who are extraterrestrial life-forms. The blockbuster, which had the largest budget ever for a single Korean film project, was invited to the competition section of this year’s Cannes Film Festival alongside Colony. After its world premiere, it received an explosive response as “a crazy movie” and became a megahit, securing distribution in some 200 countries and territories—the largest overseas presale deal in Korean film history. Released in South Korea on July 15, Hope heated up the summer box office, drawing 4.6 million moviegoers. It received a record 10 nominations, including Best Picture, the most of any film this year, raising expectations about whether the most-nominated film will also take home the most awards.

Still from the film Assassins. Photo courtesy of Hive Media Corp.

▶ The Hottest Topic in Theaters: Assassins

One of this year’s most controversial releases, Assassins follows the suspicions surrounding and people behind the shooting of the First Lady on August 15, 1974. The film approaches the truth of the incident through the perspectives of three people: police officer Cheol-gu (Yoo Hae-jin), who was assigned to security at the time; Jae-hwan (Park Hae-il), a newspaper’s social affairs editor; and rookie reporter Yeong-il (Lee Min-ho). It is a fact-based fictional drama inspired by the incident in which First Lady Yuk Young-soo was shot and killed during President Park Chung Hee’s commemorative address, with imagination added to the story. Released on September 23 to coincide with the Chuseok holiday, Assassins vividly recreates the atmosphere of the mid-1970s and drew 3.48 million moviegoers. Overseas, it was named runner-up for the International Audience Award at the 51st Toronto International Film Festival. It was also invited to open the 37th Singapore International Film Festival, marking the first time in 22 years that a Korean film had received the honor, and all tickets for its screenings at the Paris Korean Film Festival sold out within three minutes of going on sale—further proof of the interest it has generated. Director Hur Jin-ho, who made Assassins, previously won Best Picture at the 19th Blue Dragon Film Awards with his 1998 debut, Christmas in August. His return to the Best Picture race 28 years later has drawn attention.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.