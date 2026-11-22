Photo courtesy of Mystic Story

[Sportschosun | Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Jeong Jin-woon, 35, is set to bring audiences a fresh, youthful sense of excitement with the film 'A Snowy Summer, to You.'

'A Snowy Summer, to You,' opening on the 25th, tells the story of In-ho, who happens to board a train while on a business trip to Mongolia and reunites with his first love, who died three years earlier. He discovers that she lives in a different time period from him. The film is directed by Kim Hyeong-hyeop, who helmed 'Daddy You, Daughter Me' and 'Choir of God.' Jeong Jin-woon plays In-ho, who has a fateful reunion with his late first love.

Still from the film 'A Snowy Summer, to You.' Photo courtesy of Ringcomz Co., Ltd.

Jeong Jin-woon took on the melodrama genre for the first time with 'A Snowy Summer, to You.' When he recently spoke with Sportschosun, he said, "I’ve done romantic comedies in dramas, but this is my first time in a film. On set, Chelmek and I communicated exclusively in English, without an interpreter. I thought that if we captured that sincerity, the shots might come together one by one."

Chelmek, who plays In-ho’s first love, Anno, is an actor from the Mongolian National Theater company. Speaking about working with Chelmek, Jeong Jin-woon expressed his gratitude: "Chelmek was born in 2001. There’s a 10-year age gap, but they’re more mature than I am. There must have been difficult days on set, but they never let it show. They were very considerate of me, which made me feel at ease when I was acting."

He also praised the acting energy Chelmek brought to the set: "Chelmek belongs to a different generation from the one I belonged to when I first started acting. They deliver their lines in a punchy way, and I think they’re an actor who draws you in. You can feel their youthful confidence. They act with the National Theater company, and the energy they’ve learned there felt fresh to me."

Still from the film 'A Snowy Summer, to You.' Photo courtesy of Ringcomz Co., Ltd.

After 'Choir of God,' Jeong Jin-woon worked with director Kim again on 'A Snowy Summer, to You.' Comparing the atmosphere on the two sets, he said, "There were more actors on 'Choir of God,' and the director had a lot to focus on in every scene. We couldn’t even have a beer together; he had to go straight back to set and was busy preparing for the next thing. This time, there were around two to five actors, so even when we talked about the project, we could have a simple beer and honestly share how we felt. In some ways, communication was easier on this set." He added, "There were many characters driving the story in 'Choir of God,' so each of us only had to fill in one puzzle piece. But in 'A Snowy Summer, to You,' I had more puzzle pieces to take responsibility for, so there was more to keep in mind."

Jeong Jin-woon had also reunited with director Jang Hang-jun for 'The King's Warden,' following 'Rebound.' Asked why directors keep approaching him with offers, he replied, "I’m grateful to the directors. For 'The King's Warden,' director Jang Hang-jun even created a role that didn’t exist and gave it to me. And not long after 'Choir of God' wrapped, director Kim Hyeong-hyeop offered to make a melodrama with me. I’m grateful to both directors Jang Hang-jun and Kim Hyeong-hyeop for creating roles for me that didn’t exist. I think they were encouraging my future. I believe the way to repay them is to do my best and make the next opportunity, and the one after that, count."

Photo courtesy of Mystic Story

In December, he plans to meet fans at a full-group concert with his fellow 2AM members. Jeong Jin-woon said, "Our CEO, Lim Seul-ong, handled production, and I’m very involved in the concert’s content (laughs). The poster uses a photo I took. There are a lot of posters these days made using AI, so I said, ‘If that’s the case, use my photo.’"

Asked how they’ve maintained their long friendship, he said, "Things are much better now than they used to be. We’re more useful to each other (laughs). When you’re always together, you can take each other for granted, right?" He continued, "We promised each other not to do group activities centered on personal interests. We wanted to do group activities for the group, not for individual gain. We also thought fans would like it if we made an effort to build the team’s brand. We’d talked about that a lot even before we each went to different agencies."

Asked whether the members had shown their support ahead of the release of 'A Snowy Summer, to You,' Jeong Jin-woon expressed his gratitude: "Seul-ong hyung and Chang-min hyung release music, so I can listen to it right away and we can talk about it a lot. But it’s hard to coordinate schedules for Kwon hyung’s musical invitations or for a screening I invite them to. Kwon hyung usually comes to screenings whenever I invite him. Seul-ong hyung and Chang-min hyung buy tickets and share proof that they went to see it."

Finally, when asked what genre he would like to try after 'A Snowy Summer, to You,' Jeong Jin-woon said, "I’d like to try melodrama one more time." He added, "Honestly, I’m confident I can work hard on anything the directors give me. I want to be a versatile actor. While we were filming this project, the director said over the walkie-talkie, ‘Jin-woon, put on your melodrama eyes.’ Since I’ve put on those melodrama eyes anyway, I’d like to try it one more time."

Reporter Ahn So-yoon | antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.