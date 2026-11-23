[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The mystery thriller Heavy Snow, directed by Hong Eui-jeong and Park Sun-woo and produced by Lewis Pictures, claimed the top spot at the box office on its opening weekend.

According to the Korean Box Office Information System (KOBIS), Heavy Snow drew 310,890 moviegoers from the 20th through the 22nd, its opening weekend, bringing its cumulative audience to 423,196 and putting it at the top of the overall weekend box office. With word of mouth sweeping through like a blizzard, Heavy Snow is expected to continue its box-office run into its second week.

Praise from moviegoers and spontaneous word of mouth for Heavy Snow continue to pour in. Audiences have shared comments such as “An all-in-one genre gift set! I had a great time watching it” (CJ CGV, Jageun***), “A psychological battle with twist after twist” (Naver, peti***), “Kim Yoon-seok and Koo Kyo-hwan are genres unto themselves! Their acting is superb. Even a single line of dialogue has tension and draws you in” (CJ CGV, Haengbok***), “A story as striking as the snow-covered scenery... I think I’ll remember it for a long, long time” (X, gim***), “I didn’t know Korean films could be this sophisticated... You can only appreciate Heavy Snow by watching it” (CJ CGV, Areum***), and “I was captivated by the actors’ performances... The snowy scenery was so beautiful and lovely” (CJ CGV, Gyeoul***). Viewers have praised the unpredictable plot, the actors’ powerful performances, the visual beauty of the snow-covered landscapes, and the film’s distinctive atmosphere.

Comments such as “Everyone has a different interpretation of the ending, so I have to go see it again” (an anonymous theqoo user), “I watched Heavy Snow one more time, and the details made it even more interesting” (X, con***), and “The more I mull it over, the more interesting it gets...” (X, 6lu***) offer different interpretations of details hidden throughout the film and are fueling a craze for repeat viewings.

Heavy Snow tells the story of a mysterious body discovered in front of a stationmaster nearing retirement and a newly arrived successor at a rural train station isolated by heavy snowfall. The film stars Kim Yoon-seok, Koo Kyo-hwan, Park Su-young, and Roh Yoon-seo, and was helmed by Hong Eui-jeong, director of Voice of Silence, and Park Sun-woo.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.