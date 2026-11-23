[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The Blue Dragon Film Awards shines a spotlight on those who have played a leading role in Korean cinema through fair judging.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, the country’s most prestigious film awards ceremony, will open in grand style on the 25th. Having built trust in its judging over a long history and tradition, the awards will once again rigorously exclude outside influence this year. They will block the possibility of interference not only from the organizer, sponsors and broadcaster but also from people in the film industry, and select winning films and recipients through an independent judging system.

The Blue Dragon Film Awards jury consists of eight experts recognized for their expertise in fields including directing, producing and film criticism. People with no connection to that year’s nominated films or nominees take part in detailed, objective judging. To reflect audience opinion, the online public vote is counted as one vote. The final winning films and recipients are determined by a total of nine votes: eight from the expert jury and one from the online public vote. Since the public vote carries the same weight as an expert vote, it plays an important role in narrowing the gap between expert and public perspectives.

As a rule, the names of the Blue Dragon Film Awards judges are not disclosed until the ceremony has ended. To prevent unnecessary misunderstandings about the judging process and increase transparency, the awards have a “judge-name disclosure system” under which the judges’ names are made public after the ceremony. The judges’ voting results and comments, as well as photos from the judging sessions, will later be available in Sportschosun’s print and online coverage.

Among the works and nominees that pass the preliminary screening, the final winning films and recipients are selected after a first round of judging (staff judging) and a second round (judging of actors and films). The second round takes place on the day of the ceremony in an independent space separate from the event venue, with strict measures to prevent the judging results from leaking in advance or outside interference. All judges must hand in their mobile phones to protect the security of the judging process. The organizers switch off all the submitted phones and seal them, completely preventing contact with the outside.

The final judging results are sealed in envelopes for the winning work or recipient in each category and handed to the award presenters just before they go onstage. With judging conducted under such tight security, neither the nominees, MCs Han Ji-min and Lee Je-hoon, nor the award presenters know the results until the winning work or recipient is announced. This award format is also one reason the Blue Dragon Film Awards has a high attendance rate among nominees: no one can be sure of the outcome until the very last moment, when the winners are announced. Amid anticipation and tension over whether they themselves might be named winners, the envelope is opened, and when the name is called, the auditorium fills with overwhelming joy and deep emotion.

Nominees for Best Picture at the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, from left: Colony, The Owner of the World, Assassins, The Man Who Lives with the King, and Hope. Photo courtesy of Showbox, Barunson E&A, Hive Media Corp.,

Once again this year, leading figures in Korean cinema will turn out in force for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards. “Hope” received nominations in 10 categories—including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best New Actress, Cinematography and Lighting, Music, Art Direction, Editing and Technical Award—the most of any film. “Possible Love” was nominated in eight categories, “The Man Who Lives with the King” in seven, and “Colony” in six, setting the stage for fierce competition for the trophies.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held on November 25 (Wednesday) at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, and broadcast live on KBS2.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.