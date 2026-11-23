Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is making headlines after revealing heartfelt reflections on their returns from its legendary cast, which are sure to move fans around the world.

Robert Downey Jr., who stunned the world with his radical transformation into Doctor Doom, the most powerful villain in MCU history, said, “It wasn’t until a few days after we started filming that I realized, ‘I’m the bad guy.’” He shared his unique experience of evolving from one of Marvel’s signature heroes into a formidable villain. He went on to express his confidence, saying, “Once I was fully immersed in the role, it was a truly glorious time. Audiences will see a version that’s 10 times more powerful than they imagine,” and hinted that he would bring a new kind of character to the screen unlike anything audiences have seen before.

Chris Evans, returning to the MCU after a long time as Steve Rogers, spoke about filming this time: “It felt just like going back to The Avengers in 2011. Just being there again was exciting, just as it had been then.” Sebastian Stan, who has played Bucky Barnes for many years and worked alongside Evans, also couldn’t hide his joy at reuniting with him. “Looking back on all those years and thinking about all the moments when we got to know each other and grew together, it was truly moving,” he said, adding, “We’ve always been family, and we always will be,” highlighting the close bond among the actors.

Photo courtesy of The Walt Disney Company (Korea)

The reflections from the original X-Men actors, who joined the MCU after a long wait, are striking an even deeper chord with fans. Alan Cumming, who returned as Nightcrawler after about 20 years, said, “I never thought I’d take on a superhero role again in my 60s,” adding, “Coming back was truly amazing, and it felt healing,” as he shared what made his return so meaningful. James Marsden, who plays Cyclops, also reflected: “For the past 20 years, countless fans have asked me when I’d come back. It was truly special to reprise an iconic character from the first major project I was part of.” With the heartfelt reflections of actors who feel deep affection for their characters now out in the open, fans around the world are growing ever more excited about the historic reunion and fresh ensemble they will create on screen.

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is an action blockbuster on an epic scale, in which heroes from different worlds assemble to face the arrival of Doctor Doom, an ultimate villain bent on destroying every world, and fight the biggest battle in Avengers history. The cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. The film is directed by brothers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, who helmed the ‘Avengers’ series. It opens on December 16.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.