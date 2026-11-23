[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The Blue Dragon Film Awards, the premier film festival that looks back on the year in South Korean cinema, will be held.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, shining a spotlight on the films and filmmakers that lit up South Korean cinema this year. The event will look back on the achievements of films that met audiences over the past year and announce the final award-winning films and recipients. Actors Lee Je-hoon and Han Ji-min, who co-hosted last year, will lead the festivities, bringing filmmakers and audiences together.

Five films are competing for the Best Picture trophy: 'Colony,' 'The World of Love,' 'Assassins,' 'The King's Warden' and 'Hope.' 'Hope' set the record for the most nominations overall, with nominations in 10 categories, followed by 'Possible Love' in eight and 'The King's Warden' in seven. Attention is focused on what achievements each of the films with nominations across multiple categories will earn.

The nominees for Best Director are Na Hong-jin ('Hope'), Yeon Sang-ho ('Colony'), Yoon Ga-eun ('The World of Love'), Jang Hang-jun ('The King's Warden') and Hur Jin-ho ('Assassins'). Directors who have brought fresh perspectives and styles to the screen will also compete for Best New Director. The nominees are Kwon Yong-jae ('Go-dangdo'), Kim Mi-jo ('The Journey to Gyeongju'), Seong Seureoun ('Yeoreumui Kamera'), Lee Sang-min ('Salmokji: Whispering Water') and Han Chang-rok ('Chung Chung Chung').

Actors who have connected with audiences through a range of characters and stories will compete for Best Actor and Best Actress. The Best Actor nominees are Koo Kyo-hwan ('Once We Were Us'), Park Hae-il ('Assassins'), Sul Kyung-gu ('Possible Love'), Yoo Hae-jin ('The King's Warden') and Zo In-sung ('Hope'). The Best Actress nominees are Go Ah-sung ('Pavane'), Moon Ga-young ('Once We Were Us'), Shin Min-a ('Nundongja'), Lee Jung-eun ('The Journey to Gyeongju') and Jeon Do-yeon ('Possible Love').

The supporting actor and actress categories are also drawing attention for the performances that added individuality and polish to their films. The Best Supporting Actor nominees are Koo Kyo-hwan ('Colony'), Oh Jung-se ('Wild Thing'), Eum Moon-suk ('Hope'), Lee Min-ho ('Assassins') and Zo In-sung ('Possible Love'); the Best Supporting Actress nominees are Kim Shin-rok ('Colony'), Park Ji-hyun ('Wild Thing'), Jang Hye-jin ('The World of Love'), Jeon Mi-do ('The King's Warden') and CHO YEO JEONG ('Possible Love'). Koo Kyo-hwan and Zo In-sung are both nominated for leading and supporting awards for different films, while 'Possible Love' stands out for earning nominations in all four lead and supporting actor and actress categories.

The Best New Actor and Best New Actress awards will go to performers who have shown their potential on screen. The Best New Actor nominees are Moon Sang-min ('Pavane'), Moon Ji-hoon ('Tazza: The Song of Beelzebub'), Park Ji-hoon ('The King's Warden'), Lee Jong-won ('Salmokji: Whispering Water') and Joo Min-hyung ('Chung Chung Chung'). The Best New Actress nominees are Kim Si-a ('Yeoreumui Kamera'), Seo Su-bin ('The World of Love'), Lee Yeon ('The Journey to Gyeongju'), Jang Da-a ('Salmokji: Whispering Water') and Jung Ho-yeon ('Hope'). Which actor will receive the honor of winning the newcomer award, a once-in-a-lifetime distinction, is also one of the ceremony's main points to watch.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on KBS2 on the 25th.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.