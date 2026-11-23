Photo courtesy of Mindmark Co., Ltd.

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Kim Myung-min shared his thoughts on reuniting with director Park Hoon-jung in The Sad Tropics after nine years.

Kim Myung-min met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul, on the 23rd. “My connection with the director has continued all along,” he said. “He feels like a friend I’ve known socially for a long time.”

Set for release on the 25th, The Sad Tropics tells the story of members of the killer organization Sad Tropics, which their master nurtured, grew up like brothers and vow bloody revenge amid mutual suspicion after his death. The film is directed by Park Hoon-jung, who helmed New World, The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion, and The Childe. Kim Myung-min delivers a powerful performance as the master, a merciless and cold-hearted man who never reveals his emotions.

Kim Myung-min returned to the big screen for the first time in seven years since Jangsari: The Forgotten Heroes (2019). “Time passes so fast. I didn’t realize seven years had gone by. It feels like only one or two years have passed,” he said, candidly adding, “In the past, even when only a year or two had passed, it felt like a long time since I’d worked on a project. But once I was over 50, time seemed to fly at the speed of light.”

His reunion with director Park Hoon-jung for the first time in nine years, since V.I.P. (2017), had audiences looking forward to the film. Kim Myung-min said, “My connection with the director has continued. He just feels like a friend I’ve known socially for a long time.” He added, “I already knew the director was preparing to shoot The Sad Tropics, and I knew how the casting was progressing. At the time, I was filming Your Honor. My child was also due to enlist in September 2024, so I was planning a month-long family trip. Then the director asked if I could take the family trip in Thailand. He asked if I could have the family vacation there and do the filming as well, so I said, ‘What? A family trip to Thailand?’”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.