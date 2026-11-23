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[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Kim Myung-min said he lost 8 kilograms for ‘Tristes Tropiques.’

Kim Myung-min met with Sportschosun at a café in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 23rd. “I didn’t expect to lose weight this quickly in just three weeks,” he said. “When I have time to spare, the weight doesn’t come off.”

‘Tristes Tropiques,’ which opens on the 25th, tells the story of members of the killer organization Tristes Tropiques, raised by their master and having grown up like brothers, who vow bloody revenge amid mutual suspicion after the master’s death. Park Hoon-jung, who directed ‘New World,’ ‘The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion’ and ‘The Childe,’ is at the helm. Kim Myung-min delivers a powerful performance as the master, a mercilessly cold figure who never reveals his emotions.

Kim Myung-min heightened the film’s immersion by naturally handling his English lines and demanding action scenes. “Once I joined the project, I realized there was so much to do, both with the English and the action. It seemed physically challenging. Even so, I was grateful that the director cast me. He told me to come with an easy mind, so I really did, but then I was told I had to lose weight for the action scenes. I was also told I had to speak New Zealand English with an Australian accent, and I was overwhelmed. It had been a long time since I’d worked with the director, and I couldn’t let him down. I gave it everything I had, trying not to let it show,” he said.

When asked how long he had to practice the action scenes, Kim Myung-min replied, “I had about a month to practice. Whenever we didn’t have filming in Bangkok, I kept practicing in my room. My room wasn’t that spacious, but there wasn’t much I could do. I had to avoid any issues before filming, so I practiced discreetly and confined myself to my room.”

He also talked about losing weight. “I weighed around 77 to 78 kilograms. I had gained weight because I was playing a boss in ‘Your Honor.’ I was on a family trip at the time and planned to lose weight gradually, but I didn’t expect to have to go on such a rapid diet in just three weeks. The answer to dieting was to just starve yourself. When something comes up and you develop an obsession with needing to lose weight, you get impatient. The weight doesn’t come off when you have time to spare. When someone like director Park Hoon-jung tells you to lose weight, it keeps echoing in your ears like a howl,” he said.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.