[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Which actors and directors have captured the public's favor, whose votes could prove decisive at this year's Blue Dragon Film Awards?

Netizen voting to select the final winners of the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards began on the Celeb Champ app, a mobile platform, on the 2nd. With the ceremony just two days away, the rankings in the netizen poll—which will serve as a casting vote in the final judging—are also drawing considerable attention. The races for the acting awards, in particular, are extremely close, with the results still uncertain until the very end.

According to Celeb Champ's tally as of 2:43 p.m. on the 23rd, 'Assassins' is holding on to first place for Best Picture with 29,576 votes (53.16%). 'The King's Warden,' in second place, is close behind with 25,922 votes (46.59%), keeping the race tight with a current margin of 3,654 votes.

The race for Best Director is much the same. Hur Jin-ho of 'Assassins' is in the lead with 10,672 votes (58.33%), while Jang Hang-jun of 'The King's Warden' is chasing him with 7,312 votes (39.97%). The gap between them is 3,360 votes. Na Hong-jin (243 votes), Yoon Ga-eun (48 votes) and Yeon Sang-ho (21 votes) are ranked third through fifth, respectively.

Best Actor is considered the most fiercely contested category in this year's Blue Dragon Film Awards netizen poll. Koo Kyo-hwan of 'Once We Were Us' is in first place with 13,716 votes (28.15%), followed by Zo In-sung of 'Hope' with 13,150 votes (26.99%). The gap between the two actors is just 566 votes. Park Hae-il of 'Assassins,' in third place with 9,672 votes, and Sul Kyung-gu of 'Possible Love,' in fourth with 9,408 votes, are also still in contention, trailing the leader by 4,044 and 4,308 votes, respectively. Yoo Hae-jin of 'The King's Warden' is in fifth place with 2,780 votes.

For Best Actress, Shin Min-a of 'Pupil' has taken the lead with 13,859 votes (50.73%). Moon Ga-young of 'Once We Were Us' is in second place with 10,954 votes (40.10%), a current gap of 2,905 votes.

The Best Supporting Actor vote is a landslide. Lee Min-ho of 'Assassins' has received 39,573 votes (88.33%), leading Koo Kyo-hwan of 'Colony,' in second place with 3,103 votes, by 36,470 votes. For Best Supporting Actress, Jeon Mi-do of 'The King's Warden' is in first place with 11,698 votes (50.98%), while Park Ji-hyun of 'Wild Thing' is second with 10,665 votes (46.48%). The gap is just 1,033 votes.

Park Ji-hoon of 'The King's Warden,' which drew 16.94 million moviegoers, has also set a record in the newcomer awards. He is dominating the Best New Actor race with 73,655 votes (93.69%), a remarkable 69,933 votes ahead of Moon Sang-min of 'Pavane,' who is in second place with 3,722 votes. For Best New Actress, Kim Si-a of 'Summer Camera' is holding on to first place with 4,817 votes (59.65%), while Jung Ho-yeon of 'Hope' is second with 2,545 votes (31.52%). The two are separated by 2,272 votes, making it a close contest.

Netizen voting, which will provide an important vote toward deciding the winners, closes at midnight on the 24th. The final results will be combined with votes from the professional judges, with the netizen vote as a whole carrying the same weight as one judge's vote. The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido and broadcast live on KBS2.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.