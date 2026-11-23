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[Sportschosun | Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Kim Myung-min expressed his affection for Lee Shin-young and Park Yu-rim, who worked with him on the film 'The Sad Tropics.'

Kim Myung-min met with Sportschosun at a cafe in Samcheong-dong, Jongno District, Seoul, on the 23rd and said, “I have never once thought of Lee Shin-young and Park Yu-rim as juniors. I think of both of them as colleagues.”

'The Sad Tropics,' which opens on the 25th, tells the story of members who grew up like brothers in the killer organization The Sad Tropics, which their master had raised, and who vow bloody revenge amid mutual suspicion after the master's death. The film is directed by Park Hoon-jung, who helmed 'New World,' 'The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion' and 'The Childe.' Kim Myung-min delivers a powerful performance as the master, a merciless, cold-hearted man who never shows his emotions.

Earlier, in an interview conducted that day, Park Yu-rim had revealed that she was a big fan of senior actor Kim Myung-min. “I think senior Kim Myung-min feels uncomfortable because I keep seeking him out,” she said, adding, “He even avoided me at meals.”

In response, Kim Myung-min praised her, saying, “I don't get tired of Park Yu-rim or anything. That said, there are times when I do feel a little pressured (laughs). I like that side of her. Isn't she so cute? The tone of Yu-rim's voice is also charming.” He added, “I've never thought of Shin-young and Yu-rim as juniors. They're both colleagues. Shin-young also worked really hard during filming. I hope people who see the film will talk a lot about Shin-young. Shin-young is currently serving in the military—just imagine how much they must want to say.”

Asked whether he had heard from Lee Shin-young ahead of the film's release, Kim Myung-min replied, “Sadly, Shin-young and I didn't exchange contact information. Shin-young was so immersed in the project that we didn't get to spend time together, even on days when we weren't filming. I had to work out and practice with a sword. Shin-young had a lot of action scenes to shoot, too. Our filming locations were also often far apart. We couldn't keep in touch, but whenever we met on set, I encouraged Shin-young, saying they were doing well. The action scenes were so demanding that I'm sure Shin-young got hurt a lot, too.”

Kim Myung-min also sustained several injuries while continuing to film intense action scenes. He revealed, “There wasn't a part of my body that wasn't banged up. The swords kept clashing, so injuries were inevitable and frequent. I didn't feel any pain on set, but strangely, as soon as I got back to my accommodations, my whole body hurt so much.”

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.