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[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] The film 'Love Actually' has confirmed its theatrical release this December and unveiled a teaser poster.

'Love Actually,' set for a theatrical release this December, is a magical romantic comedy classic in which moments of love, arriving in different forms in London five weeks before Christmas, come together as one. The quintessential rom-com classic that inevitably comes to mind every winter, it has long been hailed as a masterpiece that grows more beloved with time and as one of the films people most want to watch during the Christmas season.

'Love Actually' is a flagship film from Working Title, a powerhouse in romantic comedies, and a signature work by rom-com master Richard Curtis, who wrote 'Notting Hill' and 'Bridget Jones's Diary' and directed 'About Time.' The film brought together some of the United Kingdom's biggest stars, including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Keira Knightley, Martine McCutcheon and Bill Nighy, to create a gift-like film that captures every kind of love in the world.

Audiences will be able to enjoy on the big screen, with rich sound, the many memorable scenes etched in Korean viewers' memories—from the sketchbook confession scene that inspired countless parodies to the reunion at the airport and the surprise song at a wedding—as well as the heartwarming soundtrack song 'All You Need Is Love.' The news of the film's theatrical release has drawn intense interest.

The teaser poster, unveiled alongside the release news, also exudes the spirit of Christmas and the year-end holidays, bringing a sense of excitement. Its warm, knitted texture and the tagline 'Happy Love Actually Day' announce the return to theaters of this rom-com classic for Christmas 2026, heightening anticipation.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.