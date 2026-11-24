In 2026, when a range of genres—from thrillers and zombie films to historical dramas and melodramas—filled theaters and audiences passionately embraced Korean cinema, the Blue Dragon night celebrating the year in Korean film is set to open in spectacular fashion.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will be held at 8:30 p.m. on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeoui-dong, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. This year’s awards will recognize Korean films released in domestic theaters or made available on OTT platforms from Oct. 8, 2025, through Oct. 11, 2026, in 18 categories, including the Top Audience Award and the Cheongjeongwon Popular Star Award. With 23 Korean feature and short films, 15 directors and 28 actors set to step into the spotlight once again at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, we take a look at who might be this year’s big winners and what else to watch for.

Photo: Plus M Entertainment, Showbox

▶ Most nominations for ‘Hope’ vs. biggest box-office hit ‘The King’s Warden’: Which will the Blue Dragon choose?

The first thing to watch is the big showdown between ‘Hope,’ which leads this year’s Blue Dragon Film Awards with nominations in 10 categories, and ‘The King’s Warden,’ which recorded the highest revenue ever and ranks second in box-office performance of all time.

‘Hope’ is director Na Hong-jin’s first sci-fi thriller, completed after a full 10 years of work since the 2016 release of ‘The Wailing.’ Subverting genre conventions, ‘Hope’ proved Na’s expanded vision with its provocative and daring story and direction, the cast’s outstanding performances and powerful action. The film demonstrated its strength by earning nominations in 10 categories at this year’s Blue Dragon Film Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, as well as Best Actor (Zo In-sung), Best Supporting Actor (Eum Moon-suk), Best New Actress (Jung Ho-yeon), Best Cinematography and Lighting, Best Music, Best Art Direction, Best Editing and Best Technical Achievement (Visual Effects). With its unconventional premise sending shockwaves through theaters, ‘Hope’ became an across-the-board contender as an unprecedented Korean film, asserting itself as this year’s strongest contender.

This year’s biggest hit, ‘The King’s Warden,’ is also a formidable contender. Released in February ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, the film drew 16.93 million moviegoers and set an unreachable all-time box-office benchmark, heating up theaters in the first half of the year. Director Jang Hang-jun, known for his knack for variety shows and nicknamed the ‘Maltese with no tear stains,’ earned recognition for his directing with ‘The King’s Warden.’ He even acquired the title of a ‘10-million-viewer director’ and won fans over as a well-rounded filmmaker. At this year’s Blue Dragon Film Awards, ‘The King’s Warden’ is competing in seven categories, including Best Picture, Best Director (Jang Hang-jun), Best Actor (Yoo Hae-jin), Best Supporting Actress (Jeon Mi-do), Best New Actor (Park Ji-hoon), Best Screenplay and Best Art Direction. It is banking on the power of its acting and story, which made 16.93 million moviegoers laugh and cry.

Photo: Sportschosun database

▶ After working like a horse... Zo In-sung and Koo Kyo-hwan nominated for both lead and supporting awards

The standout acting nominees this year are undoubtedly Zo In-sung and Koo Kyo-hwan. Both actors are nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, and their prolific output from working tirelessly like oxen is paying off at the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Having earned the affection of some of South Korea’s leading directors, from Ryoo Seung-wan to Na Hong-jin and Lee Chang-dong, Zo In-sung is nominated for Best Actor for ‘Hope,’ considered one of his career-best works, and for Best Supporting Actor for ‘Possible Love.’ In a year when he showed completely different sides of himself in films by two masters, Na Hong-jin and Lee Chang-dong, Zo is said to be enjoying a third heyday and the best years of his life. He won Best Supporting Actor for ‘Smugglers’ at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards in 2023, and attention is now focused on whether he can add another trophy to his collection.

Koo Kyo-hwan made this ‘Year of Koo Kyo-hwan’ by appearing in no fewer than five works this year: the films ‘Once We Were Us’ (directed by Kim Do-young), ‘Colony’ (directed by Yeon Sang-ho) and ‘Reawaken Man: The Red’ (directed by Baek Jong-yul); JTBC’s drama ‘We Are All Trying Here’ (written by Park Hae-young and directed by Cha Young-Hoon); and the recently released ‘Heavy Snow’ (directed by Hong Eui-jeong). He earned a Best Actor nomination for ‘Once We Were Us,’ his first new release of the year, and a Best Supporting Actor nomination for ‘Colony,’ which shook up theaters in the spring. With realistic, delicate emotional performances, he became a ‘melo king’; as a villain brimming with madness and menace, he showed his many sides. His prolific run, shuttling nonstop between projects on screen, has brought him success at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, too.

The 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held on the 19th at KBS Hall in Yeouido. Hwasa and Park Jeong-min are putting on a wonderful performance. Reporter Heo Sang-wook /2025.11.19/

▶ Lee Chan-hyuk, Hwasa and even Park Jeong-min... You can’t even begin to fathom how seriously the Blue Dragon takes its celebratory performances

The Blue Dragon Film Awards has made headlines every year as a dopamine-fueled ‘hot spot for celebratory performances’ combining film, music and performance. NewJeans, IVE and Zico lit up the stage at the 43rd awards, while at the 44th, Jinyoung drew explosive reactions from the actors in the audience and viewers with a daring performance alongside former host Kim Hye-soo, who brought the Blue Dragon’s end credits to a close. At the 45th awards, Lee Chan-hyuk made a bold statement with a ‘coffin performance,’ climbing into a coffin himself. Then, at last year’s 46th awards—which became nothing short of a phenomenon—Park Jeong-min made a surprise appearance during Hwasa’s ‘Good Goodbye’ performance, earning labels such as ‘the nation’s ex-boyfriend’ and ‘the Blue Dragon’s ex-boyfriend’ and becoming the ceremony’s biggest talking point.

The Blue Dragon Film Awards has always drawn attention for performances that are not just solo stages by artists, but also engage with actors in the audience and the films that captivated moviegoers that year. This year, too, the awards’ celebratory performances—which draw as much attention as its moving acceptance speeches—will continue. The lineup remains under wraps even today, the day of the ceremony (the 25th), and fans are eagerly anticipating which artists will put on bold and spectacular performances.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.