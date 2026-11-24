[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The action film “Avengers: Doomsday” (hereafter “Doomsday,” directed by Anthony and Joe Russo) has heightened anticipation with the release of its global main poster and main trailer.

First, the newly unveiled global main poster immediately commands attention with an extreme close-up of Doctor Doom’s (Robert Downey Jr.) face. Beneath a dark green hood, Doctor Doom appears wearing a rough, cold-textured metal mask that conceals most of his face, revealing only one eye and creating intense tension. In particular, the green eye glinting through a gap in the mask and the sharp gaze that seems to pierce straight ahead amplify the mystery surrounding his identity and his untouchable charisma.

Doctor Doom’s overwhelmingly imposing presence foreshadows the arrival of an absolute villain who will drive every world to ruin, stirring curiosity about the story to come.

The main trailer, released alongside the poster, opens with Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), who returned to the past after “Avengers: Endgame,” wrestling with the unexpected changes brought about by a choice he believed was right, immediately capturing viewers’ attention. His changed daily life leaves a deep impression: once a member of the Avengers who saved the world, he is now a father to a child, living a new life with his family. The poignant line, “I didn’t know then that there would be a price to pay for that choice,” heightens curiosity about the enormous repercussions his past decision will have in this film.

The chilling voice of Doctor Doom, the MCU’s most powerful villain, who makes his debut in this film, instantly shifts the mood. His ominous warning—“All this time, you’ve stayed alive by stealing someone else’s life. Now it’s time to give it back”—hints at the immense danger facing the heroes and creates palpable tension. Heroes from different worlds, including the Avengers and the Fantastic Four, as well as Yelena (Florence Pugh) and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), gather in one place. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) draws attention as he earnestly leads their alliance, saying, “We have to join forces and face them together.”

Cyclops (James Marsden) delivers the emphatic line, “To me, my X-Men!” Then legendary X-Men characters—including Gambit (Channing Tatum), Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) and Beast (Kelsey Grammer)—appear one after another, giving fans who have long awaited their return an electrifying thrill and further building anticipation for the biggest battle ever.

With relentless action, battles on an epic scale and the entertaining chemistry among characters that only Marvel can deliver, the main trailer has prompted a flood of enthusiastic reactions from fans awaiting the film’s release.

“I actually got goosebumps all over watching a Marvel trailer for the first time in ages 😭😭” (@User***_YouTube); “Marvel really went all out this time” (@young***_YouTube); “It feels like the thrill from Endgame is coming back” (@Cheolmin***_YouTube); “I can’t sleep after watching just one trailer” (@Naepyojeogeun***_YouTube); “My Marvel heart, which had stopped, has started beating again” (@adgad***_YouTube); “It’s finally here, my Doom-pamine: the ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ main trailer. I waited 202611231126 hours just to watch this one thing” (@hong***_Instagram); “The X-Men and Avengers meeting is so moving” (@dear***_X); “Captain, we’ve been waiting so long to see you in action 😭😭😭😭” (@yet***_Instagram); “When the X-Men and Avengers gather at the end, wow...” (@be_a***_Instagram); “The ‘To me, my X-Men’ part is so moving...” (@tteok***_Instagram); and “Ah, I’m getting emotional all over again” (@hide***_Instagram). The explosive response is further fueling excitement for the film’s release.

“Avengers: Doomsday” tells the story of heroes from different worlds joining forces to wage the biggest battle in Avengers history against Doctor Doom, an absolute villain who will drive every world to ruin. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. The Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, who helmed the “Avengers” series, directed the film. It opens on December 16.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.