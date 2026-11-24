[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] The comedy-action film 'Undercover High School' (directed by Yang Jun-ho and produced by Sanai Pictures, Bound Entertainment, and Story Rooftop) has unveiled its first poster and trailer, featuring striking visuals.

'Undercover High School,' set to deliver the first laughs of the new year in 2027, has confirmed its January release and unveiled its first poster and first trailer. Yoon Kyung-ho and KIM HYE YOON, who have finally become well-liked actors beloved by audiences of all generations through years of honing their craft, have joined forces to show audiences sides of themselves they have never seen before.

The two first posters playfully capture the polar-opposite looks of the two suspicious transfer students. Gyu-jin (Yoon Kyung-ho), a 19-year-old boy who looks like a detective but is gentle and pure at heart, reveals an unexpected charm with his naive expression, as if he knows nothing about the ways of the world. Hee-yeon (KIM HYE YOON), a baby-faced detective and top graduate of the police academy, wears a school uniform and has a youthful face, but her sharp gaze and meaningful smile give her an extraordinary aura. The striking contrast between the two, whose ages and appearances seem to be switched, leaves a strong impression, while the tagline “Suspicious transfer students have arrived” piques curiosity by hinting at the unpredictable school lives of the pair, each arriving with a different story.

The first trailer, also released, heralds the arrival of the new year's first comic-action investigation drama, combining cheerful laughs with hard-hitting action. Gyu-jin and Hee-yeon transfer to Taeyang High School on the same day, and their unusual appearances and behavior are suspicious to anyone who sees them. The stark contrast between Gyu-jin, whose appearance is far more mature than that of his peers, and Hee-yeon, who conceals her age of 30 and goes undercover as a high school student, sparks laughter from the outset. The lively back-and-forth among the people around them adds to the fun, while a steady stream of exhilarating action raises the tension.

As the story progresses, Gyu-jin begins to take an interest in investigations and action, while Hee-yeon adapts perfectly to school life, bringing more laughs. Hee-yeon's firm final line, “Let's team up on this case,” heightens curiosity about the mysterious case that awaits the two transfer students.

'Undercover High School' tells the story of a universally acknowledged baby-faced detective and a high school student who has been mature since birth, as they get caught up in an unexpected case. The film stars Yoon Kyung-ho, KIM HYE YOON, Lee Seo-hwan, and Yoo Su-bin. It marks the directorial debut of Yang Jun-ho, a former assistant director on 'New World' and 'Daeho.' It is scheduled to open in January 2027.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.