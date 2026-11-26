The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the 25th. Oh Jung-se gives a spectacular celebratory performance. Yeouido = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Bit] A film’s story does not end just because the movie is over. At least, not at the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

The child who dreamed of a magic trick that could erase his older sister’s pain met an artist pursuing a new dream, while the singer who had been stuck at No. 2 in a film finally rose to No. 1. Actors who stole audiences’ hearts on screen became targets for arrest, and the women who lit up the screen this year each got a theme song of their own.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the 25th. Mark Lee, Kim Won-jun and Oh Jung-se, ILLIT, and Kim Yuna carried forward the stories of Korean films this year through another artistic language: music.

Performances that exquisitely wove together the films’ narratives and the artists’ musical styles. That is why people are saying again this year that “Blue Dragon’s award show performances still have their touch.”

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Mark Lee gives a spectacular performance. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.11.25/

▶From idol to artist... Mark Lee performs dream magic with The World of Jooin

What is your dream? Mark Lee, who set out in search of a new dream, opened the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Mark Lee, who left NCT, gave the first-ever performances of “What’s Your Dream?” and “Don’t Have One,” the title tracks from his new album, due out on December 4. It was a theatrical performance that he had prepared while communicating with the Blue Dragon production team from the United States for about a month and a half.

In particular, since Mark Lee has put forward “kid pop” as his new musical identity, his collaboration with child actor Lee Jae-hee drew attention. In the film The World of Jooin, a child dreamed of a magic trick that could erase the pain of his older sister, Jooin (Seo Su-bin). This time, the child met Mark Lee, who has set out to find his own path, and they created another story together. When they stood facing each other in identical suits and clasped hands, a scene unfolded as if Mark Lee were talking to his younger self.

Then, with the pre-released track “Happiest,” the story expanded from dreams to happiness. This time, dancer Vata, who was performing alongside Mark Lee in the same suits, stood facing him. He seemed to overlap with Lee Jae-hee from the earlier performance, now grown up. The connection among the three, spanning past and present, made the story onstage all the richer.

Above all, Mark Lee’s clear gaze conveyed his sincerity about music. The songs were easy on the ears, too. It was also a welcome surprise that both the music and performance could be enjoyed by everyone from kindergarteners to elementary school students and adults.

It was striking to see an idol once known for outstanding rapping and dancing now step forward as an artist sharing his own message.

Mark Lee’s journey in search of a dream prompted everyone to look back on the dreams they had forgotten. As he sang about his own dream, the performance gave someone the courage to dream anew.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Oh Jung-se gives a spectacular performance. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.11.25/

▶Oh Jung-se—or Choi Seong-gon?... The ill-fated ballad prince’s spectacular comeback

The biggest hit of this year’s award show performances was a bonus feature of the film Wild Thing. With Sportschosun, the event’s organizer, reaching out to Oh Jung-se early on, an ingenious performance that brought back 1990s music chart shows came to life.

First, Kim Won-jun, who dominated the Korean music scene in the 1990s, performed “Show” with his still-impressive looks and live singing skills. Jeon Do-yeon, CHO YEO JEONG, Jang Hye-jin, and others enthusiastically sang along, and even director Na Hong-jin got to his feet. Seeing people standing up and enjoying the show throughout the audience made the timeless power of a hit song palpable.

But Kim Won-jun’s “Show” was really a setup for an even bigger “show”: Blue Dragon Top Ten, a parody of KBS’s Gayo Top 10.

Hosted by Jinwoong Kim, Kim Won-jun’s “Show” and Choi Seong-gon’s “I Like You” went head-to-head for the No. 1 spot. Choi Seong-gon, played by Oh Jung-se in Wild Thing, is an ill-fated ballad singer who spent 39 weeks stuck at No. 2.

On his 40th attempt, Choi Seong-gon finally made it to No. 1—and by a margin of 47 votes, in a nod to the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards.

The emotional No. 1 performance of “I Like You” followed. Oh Jung-se’s acting prowess shone through as he kept the character fully alive even off screen. The cheeky direction, with captions reading “Live” for Kim Won-jun and “Lip-sync” for Choi Seong-gon, added another layer of fun.

Oh Jung-se’s “maxed-out people skills” kept the laughs coming to the very end. He handed the No. 1 bouquet to Park Ji-hyun in the audience. The performance also faithfully carried through the film’s setup: near the end, Domi, played by Park Ji-hyun, becomes the head of an agency, and Choi Seong-gon joins it. What a savvy move by Choi Seong-gon, who, even after reaching the No. 1 spot he had long dreamed of, made sure to look after the “boss” first.

It was the perfect post-credits scene for Wild Thing—and a “show” that could happen only at the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. ILLIT gives a spectacular performance. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.11.25/

▶ILLIT arrests the actors who stole the audience’s hearts, one after another

ILLIT opened the second half of the ceremony. But before enjoying the performances that day, the actors first had to find out what “crimes” they were accused of.

In a pre-show video, ILLIT transformed into investigators and listed the actors’ alleged offenses, including “the crime of being sweet,” “the crime of being cool,” and “the crime of stealing hearts with a gaze.” It was a witty way to bring the concept of their new song “I’ll Arrest You” to a film awards ceremony: in ILLIT’s universe, the actors’ accumulated filmographies became amusing “criminal records.”

Detective outfits accented with denim, lively facial expressions, and an addictive signature dance move—the members’ quirky, lovable charm shone throughout the performance.

A film awards ceremony is not an easy stage for idols. Unlike a venue packed with their own fans, they have to win a response from actors who are tense as they wait to receive awards.

ILLIT handled this cleverly by bringing the actors into the performance as participants rather than leaving them as audience members. The members went down into the audience and danced the signature move from “I’ll Arrest You” with the actors.

There was plenty to enjoy in each actor’s moment: Jung Ho-yeon, who played a police officer in Hope but was herself a target for “arrest” that day; Koo Kyo-hwan, known as member Wonhee’s favorite; Park Ji-hoon, who showed off the dance skills of a former idol; and Moon Sang-min, who still had great chemistry with member Minju from their “Music Bank” days.

ILLIT’s signature buoyancy even eased the tension of the ceremony. Their ability to break down the barrier between stage and audience and get even the actors dancing naturally was another of the group’s strengths.

ILLIT came to arrest the actors who had stolen the audience’s hearts. But in the end, it was ILLIT that stole the heart of the Blue Dragon ceremony that day.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Kim Yuna gives a soothing performance. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.11.25/

▶Kim Yuna’s tribute to the women who lit up the screen

The most beautiful arc of this year’s Blue Dragon Awards ran from the Best Director award through the final celebratory performance to the Best Actress award.

After director Kim Mi-jo won Best New Director for The Journey to Gyeongju, director Yoon Ga-eun of The World of Jooin became the first woman in Blue Dragon history to win Best Director. Just after these remarkable achievements by women leaders were applauded, Kim Yuna took the stage.

This performance was a tribute to the actresses who lit up the screen this year. The Blue Dragon production team paired Kim Yuna’s “Going Home,” “The Pain of Others,” and “Rose-Colored Life” with the stories of The World of Jooin, The Journey to Gyeongju, and Possible Love, respectively. In effect, Kim Yuna’s songs became new theme songs for Korean films this year.

“Going Home” was dedicated to Jang Hye-jin and Seo Su-bin of The World of Jooin. As the mother and daughter heading home were brought together with Kim Yuna’s voice, the physical space of the home became a refuge for the heart.

“The Pain of Others” resonated with the life of Lee Jung-eun in The Journey to Gyeongju, a life that moved between feelings of loss and revenge. To live a life I have never lived and understand a sorrow I have never experienced. It was also a song that pierced the heart of what film, as an art form, is about.

Finally, the tango melody of “Rose-Colored Life” was dedicated to Jeon Do-yeon and CHO YEO JEONG of Possible Love. Even with different lives and different wounds, if there is a desire to understand one another, might love still be possible?

Kim Yuna’s voice, at once cool and warm, captured the characters’ complex emotions in all their depth. The actors who had moved audiences to tears on screen cried to music that day. Lee Jung-eun and Go Ah-sung in the audience also wiped away tears.

Women directors who see the world from new perspectives, women actors who inhabit other people’s lives with their whole beings, and a woman artist who sings their stories. It was a beautiful show of solidarity among women who have built their own worlds in their own fields.

Not every life can be rosy. But if we listen to other people’s pain and understand one another’s wounds, might life become just a little rosier?

That was the final lingering impression Kim Yuna left on the Blue Dragon’s night.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the 25th. Kim Won-jun gives a spectacular celebratory performance. Yeouido = Reporter Song Jeong-heon, /2026.11.25/

Reporter Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.