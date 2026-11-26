The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido. Zo In-sung on the red carpet. Yeouido = Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] Zo In-sung delivered a more dazzling performance than anyone else in South Korean cinema this year. At the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, he once again demonstrated his true worth as one of South Korea’s leading actors, displaying an unrivaled presence and distinctive dignity.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards opened in grand style on the 25th in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul. That day, Zo In-sung was nominated for Best Actor for Hope and Best Supporting Actor for Possible Love, bringing a meaningful close to an especially eventful 2026.

It is impossible to discuss South Korean cinema over the past year without mentioning Zo In-sung. Moving across diverse genres and characters, he showed how much broader his range as an actor had become. In the film Hope, released last July and directed by Na Hong-jin, he played Seong-gi, a young man from a village, delivering demanding action scenes and making a powerful impression. Then, in Possible Love, directed by Lee Chang-dong and released on Netflix on the 6th of this month, he took on a completely different role from his previous film: Sang-woo, a businessman from a wealthy family and the husband of Ye-ji (CHO YEO JEONG), a documentary director. Though it was not a film for which he was nominated in an acting category, he also exuded a chilling charisma as an NIS black-ops agent in Humint, directed by Ryoo Seung-wan and released last February. Working in succession with three masters who represent South Korean cinema, he brought out the nuances of his characters with precision and demonstrated the full extent of his acting prowess.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards ceremony was held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido. Eum Moon-suk and Zo In-sung on the red carpet. Yeouido = Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.11.25/

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held on the afternoon of the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Zo In-sung and Jung Ho-yeon greet each other at the reception. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.25/

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held on the afternoon of the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Zo In-sung, CHO YEO JEONG, Jeon Do-yeon and Sul Kyung-gu pose at the reception. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.25/

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held on the afternoon of the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. At the reception, Zo In-sung takes off his jacket and puts it on Jeon Do-yeon. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.25/

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held on the afternoon of the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Zo In-sung and CHO YEO JEONG talk at the reception. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.25/

Zo In-sung walked the Blue Dragon red carpet alongside Eum Moon-suk, his co-star in Hope, showing his special affection for the film and his fellow actor. This was not the first time he had done so. When he was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Smugglers at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards, he also took to the red carpet with his fellow actors, drawing cheers from fans. His repeated appearances on the red carpet alongside actors he had bonded with through their work together offered a glimpse of Zo In-sung’s exceptional loyalty and camaraderie.

Zo In-sung also stood out at the pre-ceremony reception held before the main event. Moving between the Possible Love and Hope teams, he warmly greeted his fellow actors and helped create a lively atmosphere. In the subsequent pre-ceremony interviews, his characteristic ease and friendliness toward reporters added energy to the event. He was especially thoughtful toward Jeon Do-yeon, who walked the red carpet in a dress in the cold weather, offering her the jacket he was wearing and adding a heartwarming touch to the occasion.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held on the afternoon of the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Eum Moon-suk, Zo In-sung, CHO YEO JEONG and Jeon Do-yeon cheer during the performance. Reporter Jung Jae-kun,

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held on the afternoon of the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul. Sul Kyung-gu, winner of Best Actor, receives congratulations from Zo In-sung. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.25/

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held on the 25th at KBS Hall in Yeouido. Zo In-sung of Hope, which won Best Picture,, gives his acceptance speech. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook, /2026.11.25/

The judging for this year’s Best Supporting Actor and Best Actor categories was more competitive than ever. Though Zo In-sung was unfortunately unable to enjoy the thrill of winning an award, he showed his warm side by offering heartfelt congratulations to his fellow actors on their wins. He also delighted those watching by enthusiastically cheering on the artists who took the stage during the performances and enjoying the show along with them.

Zo In-sung displayed a profound sense of dignity not only in his performances but also off camera. The fact that he was nominated in major categories for two films alone gives a sense of how meaningful a mark he left over the past year. Having never shied away from change in each project and continually explored new territory as an actor, he will face no limits in the projects and characters he takes on in the future.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.