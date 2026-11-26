The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Writer Kim Eun-hee, who presented the award for most-attended film, is making a surprise appearance onstage. Yeouido = Reporter Heo

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Blue Dragon never misses a juicy story. A veritable gold mine of relationship dynamics and shared universes, the Blue Dragon Awards wrote a moving chapter this year with a lineup that had a perfect narrative arc.

The stars of the Blue Dragon Film Awards aren’t just the winners. The presenters who help make the winners shine even brighter are an essential part of the show, too. With the best chemistry, the Blue Dragon Film Awards delight both the nominees in the audience and the viewers watching. The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, held on the 25th, generated buzz with a lineup that brought people together onstage once again, from legendary couples in works viewers loved to unexpected surprise guests.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Writer Kim Eun-hee, wife of The King’s Warden director Jang Hang-jun, takes the stage to present the award for most-attended film and share

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. The King’s Warden director Jang Hang-jun, whose film won the award for most-attended film, leaves the stage with his wife, writer Kim

▶ Writer Kim Eun-hee, ‘the woman who lives with Jang Hang-jun,’ makes a surprise appearance, completing the story by keeping a promise made two years ago

A familiar face appeared onstage for the award for most-attended film: writer Kim Eun-hee, who joined The King’s Warden stars Yoo Hae-jin and Park Ji-hoon as a surprise presenter. Kim Eun-hee’s surprise appearance was closely tied to the story of Jang Hang-jun, who directed The King’s Warden.

Writer Kim Eun-hee and director Jang Hang-jun married in 1998 and are widely known as a devoted couple in their 28th year of marriage. They are kindred spirits and partners who support and encourage each other’s work more than anyone. Above all, Jang Hang-jun was long known as ‘writer Kim Eun-hee’s husband.’ But with The King’s Warden drawing 16.94 million moviegoers, he added this year’s biggest box-office hit and the second-highest-grossing film of all time to his credits, taking center stage in the movie industry. Fans were quick to congratulate them, saying, ‘Now writer Kim Eun-hee will be known as “Jang Hang-jun’s wife” and “the woman who lives with Jang Hang-jun.”’

Writer Kim Eun-hee’s wish from two years ago was also brought back into the spotlight. At the 2024 Korean Broadcasting Awards, she won the Writer Award for the SBS drama Revenant. Her husband, director Jang Hang-jun, presented the award and drew attention when he handed it to her, saying, ‘This is someone I truly respect and love.’ Kim Eun-hee, accepting the award, also expressed her hope, saying, ‘I hope I’ll get the chance to present an award to my husband next time.’

Sportschosun wasn’t about to miss the opportunity. After spotting a chance to make Kim Eun-hee’s wish come true, it promptly invited her, and she took on the presenting role with even more joy than she would have felt at winning an award herself. She even suggested the surprise appearance first, saying she wanted to give director Jang Hang-jun a ‘secret’ moment, showing a side of herself as a devoted wife that was the opposite of her ‘genre master’ persona. Kim Eun-hee avoided crossing paths with him until the day of the ceremony and kept the surprise under tight security with meticulous buildup and storytelling, as if she were crafting a mystery. She made her entrance onstage by lift at the ceremony, startling Jang Hang-jun and creating an unforgettable memory.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Lee Jung-jae, who took the stage to present the Lifetime Achievement Award to the late Ahn Sung-ki, pays tribute to the late actor. Yeouido

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Ahn Philip, son of the late Ahn Sung-ki, accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award on his father’s behalf. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook /

▶ ‘Hello, everyone. It’s been a long time’: the late Ahn Sung-ki’s final greeting

Lee Jung-jae presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to the late Ahn Sung-ki that day. Ahn Sung-ki passed away on January 5 this year. Lee Jung-jae’s role as a fellow member of Ahn’s agency added significance to the presentation. At the ceremony honoring the senior actor and commemorating his contributions to Korean cinema, Lee appeared as a junior colleague and as the head of Artist Company, the late actor’s last agency. As he reminisced about senior actor Ahn Sung-ki, he was overcome with longing and burst into tears. It was another moving moment on the Blue Dragon stage.

Ahn Sung-ki’s second son, Ahn Philip, accepted the award on his father’s behalf that day. He took the stage with a face and voice strikingly like his father’s, bringing tears to the eyes of both the audience and viewers. Ahn Philip began by saying, ‘I’m Ahn Philip, the second son of actor Ahn Sung-ki,’ then continued, ‘I thought carefully about what my father might have said if he had been here today to accept the award himself. I’ll share his words on his behalf, remembering what he often used to say.’

Ahn Philip’s acceptance speech made it feel as if Ahn Sung-ki had returned to the stage, and the greeting ‘Hello, everyone. It’s been a long time’ only deepened the sense of loss. He said, ‘If I received a Lifetime Achievement Award while I was alive, I’d probably laugh and say, “I’m not old enough to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award yet, am I?” Next year will mark 70 years since my debut. I’m truly grateful to everyone who believed in me, remembered me and loved me unwaveringly over all these years.’ He added, ‘I want to express my special thanks to all the audiences and fans who have cherished and supported actor Ahn Sung-ki. To everyone in Korean cinema, please stay healthy and keep making wonderful works. I’ll always be cheering you on, too. Thank you for being with actor Ahn Sung-ki for all these years.’ It was a farewell he had not been able to fully deliver.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Presenters Hyun Bin and Jung Ryeo-won take the stage. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook / 2026.11.25

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Presenters Son Ye-jin and Jung Hae-in. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook / 2026.11.25

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Presenter Jin Ki-joo. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook / 2026.11.25

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Presenters Park Ji-hyun and Kim Sung-cheol. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook / 2026.11.25

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Presenters Lee Kwang Soo and Shin Hyun-been. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook / 2026.11.25

▶ From My Lovely Sam Soon to Do You Like Brahms?, the legendary fan-favorite couples brought back by Blue Dragon

The presenters for Best Actor and Best Actress were among the year’s most impressive pairings. First, Best Actor presenters Hyun Bin and Jung Ryeo-won had starred together in the 2005 MBC drama My Lovely Sam Soon, and they recreated the chemistry between their characters, Hyun Jin-heon (Hyun Bin) and Yoo Hee-jin (Jung Ryeo-won). Twenty-one years later, they stood side by side on the Blue Dragon stage, their looks unchanged. Best Actress was presented by last year’s winner Son Ye-jin alongside Jung Hae-in, her co-star in the 2018 JTBC drama Something in the Rain. When the two appeared onstage together, online communities filled with reactions such as, ‘Their chemistry from the drama is exactly the same,’ and, ‘The couple Yoon Jin-ah (Son Ye-jin) and Seo Joon-hee (Jung Hae-in), whom we loved back then.’

For Best Supporting Actor, last year’s winner Lee Sung-min showed off his mentor-student chemistry with Jin Ki-joo from the Netflix series Teach You a Lesson, which took the world by storm in the first half of this year. For Best Supporting Actress, last year’s winner Park Ji-hyun was paired with Kim Sung-cheol, her co-star in the 2020 SBS drama Do You Like Brahms? In particular, Kim Sung-cheol performed the title track ‘Triangle’ from Wild Thing, in which Park Ji-hyun starred, and Park won applause with a cute dance to the song.

For the New Actor awards, last year’s Best New Actor Ahn Bo-hyun and Best New Actress Kim Do-yeon partnered with Lee Sun-bin and Lee Hong-rae, respectively, creating fresh pairings. For Best Director, Lee Kwang Soo and Shin Hyun-been, who star in next year’s much-anticipated Gardeners, took the stage and showed off their playful chemistry.

Fans who remembered the pairings from those works celebrated the reunions on social media and online communities as soon as the lineup was announced. The sight of faces that had lit up last year’s Blue Dragon meeting this year’s stars showcased the history the awards have built year after year.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Presenters Seo Hyun-woo and Kim Min. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook / 2026.11.25

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Presenters Park Ji-yeon and Gong Min-jeong. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook / 2026.11.25

▶ The scene’s most beloved scene-stealing duo right now: the Technical Award

For the staff awards, revived this year at the Blue Dragon Film Awards, some of the most beloved scene-stealers in Korean television and film took the stage. Of the six staff-award categories, Seo Hyun-woo and Kim Min, who made their mark in the Disney+ series A Shop for Killers, presented the awards for Technical Achievement, Cinematography and Lighting, and Editing. Park Ji-yeon and Gong Min-jeong presented the awards for Music, Art Direction and Screenplay. The sight of actors who change the mood the moment they appear on screen handing trophies to the staff, the unsung heroes of filmmaking, brought balance to the ceremony.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Presenter Moon Geun-young. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook / 2026.11.25

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Presenter director Park Chan-wook and Park Bo-gum deliver remarks. Yeouido = Reporter Heo Sang-wook / 2026.11.25

▶ A perfect awards presentation by Moon Geun-young, a judge this year, and Park Bo-gum, host of the neighboring Baeksang Arts Awards

Moon Geun-young presented the Short Film Award. She also served as a judge for this year’s Blue Dragon Film Awards, helping select the nominees, and represented the jury onstage as a presenter. A sincere film lover and actor who cherishes her craft, Moon Geun-young added significance to the ceremony by presenting the Short Film Award on her own—a stepping stone for the future of Korean cinema. Park Bo-gum, host of the neighboring Baeksang Arts Awards, also drew attention as he presented the Best Picture award. Joining master director Park Chan-wook, one of Korea’s leading filmmakers, to present the Blue Dragon’s highlight, Park Bo-gum impressed with his polished introductions, precise diction and impeccable looks, maintaining the dignity of the stage.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.