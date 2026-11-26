The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th. Yoo Hae-jin takes the stage as a presenter. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.25/

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn So-yoon] There is a clear reason Yoo Hae-jin has been loved by the public for so long. Along with solid acting skills, he has an unpretentious charm that makes him approachable to audiences. At the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards, he fully demonstrated what makes him one of South Korea’s leading box-office stars.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held in grand style at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul, on the 25th. Yoo Hae-jin was nominated for the Best Actor Award for his role in The King’s Warden, adding luster to the occasion.

It would be no exaggeration to call this year “Yoo Hae-jin’s year” in Korean cinema. In The King’s Warden, which opened in February, he played Eom Heung-do, a village chief who protected Danjong of Joseon through his final days, moving the hearts of 16.94 million moviegoers and leaving a lasting impression. In Assassins, which opened in September, he played detective Park Cheol-gu, who investigates the questions surrounding the 1974 shooting incident targeting the first lady. The film drew 3.48 million moviegoers and passed its break-even point. Looking back to Exhuma (11.91 million) in 2024 and YADANG (3.37 million) in 2025, his eye for choosing projects has been flawless. He is truly a precious actor for the Korean film industry, which has struggled through a prolonged slump.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido on the 25th. Writer Kim Eun-hee, wife of The King’s Warden director Jang Hang-jun, takes the stage to share her thoughts as a presenter for the

Yoo Hae-jin took the stage with Park Ji-hoon during the first part of this year’s Blue Dragon Film Awards to present the Most-Viewed Film Award. Before the No. 1 film was announced, Yoo suggested to Park, “Could you announce the final No. 1, Ji-hoon?” Park replied, “But I hear there’s someone who will announce the No. 1 in my place. I haven’t been told who it is, either.” Yoo answered, “I haven’t been told, either,” but added, “Actually, I caught a glimpse backstage,” showing off his quick wit. A short while later, when writer Kim Eun-hee, wife of director Jang Hang-jun, appeared, Yoo smoothly introduced her with his characteristic playful banter, bringing laughter to the room.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the afternoon of the 25th. Yoo Hae-jin and Park Ji-hoon greet each other at the reception. Reporter Jung Jae-kun, /2026.11.25/

Yoo Hae-jin’s rapport with Park Ji-hoon shone in more than just the presentation of the Most-Viewed Film Award. When Park’s name was called in the Best New Actor category, the first award presented, Yoo congratulated him with a look of joy that surpassed anyone else’s. His affectionate gaze, as if looking at his own son, and his genuine delight at his junior colleague’s win caught people’s attention. The two also showed off their easygoing rapport, joking with each other while filming content at the pre-ceremony reception. The special connection that began on the film set continued at the awards ceremony, and their natural chemistry delighted fans as well.

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards were held at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, on the 25th. Yoo Hae-jin poses on the red carpet before the ceremony. Yeouido — Heo Sang-wook, reporter, /2026.11.25/

With The King and the Clown (2005), Veteran (2015), A Taxi Driver (2017), Exhuma (2024), and now The King’s Warden, Yoo Hae-jin has starred in five films that reached the 10-million-admission mark, cementing his status as one of South Korea’s leading box-office actors. On the strength of that track record, he was nominated for this year’s Blue Dragon Film Award for Best Actor and competed against a formidable field, but unfortunately did not take home the award. Regardless of whether he won, however, the qualities that have earned him the public’s steadfast affection were unmistakable at this year’s ceremony.

Yoo Hae-jin has been able to stay at the top for so long thanks to the constant transformations he has shown in each project. From deadpan comedy to weighty emotional performances, he brings every character to life in his own distinctive way and energizes the story. His career is especially meaningful because he never settles into a particular genre or character, instead taking on new challenges each time. In The King’s Warden, too, he brought his own interpretation to Eom Heung-do and anchored the story, moving audiences deeply with his characteristically nuanced performance. The public is giving Yoo Hae-jin generous applause for a career that has established his firm place in Korean cinema through both box-office success and artistic merit.

Reporter Ahn So-yoon, antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.