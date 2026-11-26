Photo: CJ ENM

The human drama film 'Ode to My Father,' which was released in 2014 and drew 14.27 million moviegoers, will return to theaters next Lunar New Year as 'International Market 2,' 13 years later. The sequel is directed by Yoon Je-kyoon and produced by CJ ENM Studios and JK Film.

'International Market 2,' which, like the first film, will offer a fresh sense of connection through the diverse events and generations coexisting in one era, has released a launch poster and launch video ahead of its Lunar New Year 2027 release.

The newly released launch poster features a faded photograph from a bygone era, with father Jin-man (Lee Sung-min) beaming as he carries his young youngest son, Se-ju (Kang Ha-neul), on his back, against the backdrop of a modest, welcoming alley. The morning scene in the alley blends with the father and son’s happy smiles, as if they have everything in the world, stirring curiosity about the father, his son, and the history of their family.

The launch video includes behind-the-scenes footage capturing the joys and sorrows of Jin-man’s family, who have lived through the times with the International Market as their home base, as well as the actors’ reflections on the meaning of family. Alongside Lee Sung-min’s introduction, “'International Market 2' is the story of one family,” the actors offer heartfelt reflections on what family means to each of them: “Someone who protects me” (Kang Ha-neul), “It’s everything, everything” (Jung Sung-il), “My history” (Kim Geum-soon), “Someone who makes it possible for me to keep living” (Park Jin-joo), “Without family, my life would never have begun?” (Moon So-ri), “Family is being together when times are hard” (Woo Ji-hyun), and “A place I can return to, whatever my circumstances, because it’s family” (Lee Sung-min).

The video, which ends with a family photo of all seven members standing side by side and bursting into laughter, builds anticipation for a family film that will resonate deeply with audiences of all generations over the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday.

'International Market 2' boasts a stellar cast of actors audiences can trust to deliver, creating seamless chemistry. First, Lee Sung-min, a beloved actor with a commanding presence, plays Jin-man, a father who has quietly endured a lifetime of hardship for his family. Kang Ha-neul, whose acting range spans a wide spectrum, transforms into the youngest son, Se-ju, and delivers a father-son dynamic that feels true to life. Veteran actor Moon So-ri also brings warmth to the film as the mother, Ok-ryeon.

Jung Sung-il, whose solid acting spans genres, plays Dong-ju, the family’s pillar and dependable eldest son; Woo Ji-hyun, known for his subtle expressiveness, plays Gi-ju, the relatable second child; and Park Jin-joo, beloved for her distinctive vitality and bright energy, plays Kim Hee-joo, the lively third child. Their performances enrich the film. Kim Geum-soon, with her unmatched ability to embody characters, joins the cast as the paternal aunt, Seong-ja, completing a perfect ensemble that feels like a real family. Director Yoon Je-kyoon, whose 'Tidal Wave' and 'Ode to My Father' each drew more than 10 million moviegoers, returns to the helm for 'International Market 2' after directing the first film, adding to anticipation.

'International Market 2' tells the story of a father who has lived through a turbulent era with the International Market as his home base and finds himself confronting and clashing with his son, who chooses a life different from what he had hoped for, until the two come to face each other. The cast includes Lee Sung-min, Kang Ha-neul, Moon So-ri, Oh Dal-su, Kim Geum-soon, Jung Sung-il, Park Jin-joo, and Woo Ji-hyun. Yoon Je-kyoon returns as director, as he did for the first film. The film is slated for release on Lunar New Year 2027.

Reporter Jo Ji-young | soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.