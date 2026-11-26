Photo: Netflix

[Jo Ji-young, Sportschosun] Netflix comedy film ‘Mission: Cross 2,’ directed by Lee Myung-hoon and produced by Sanai Pictures, Plus M Entertainment, and Obrac Creative, will be released on Christmas Day, December 25.

The sequel to ‘Mission: Cross,’ which captivated audiences around the world with its explosive blend of action and comedy and ranked No. 1 on the Global Top 10 list of non-English films for two consecutive weeks immediately after its release, as well as appearing in the Global Top 10 for five consecutive weeks, ‘Mission: Cross 2’ will meet viewers worldwide.

The teaser poster draws attention with the return of action-couple Gangmu (Hwang Jung-min) and Miseon (Yum Jung-ah), whose chemistry has grown even stronger. Against the backdrop of bombs exploding in the shape of a cross (X), the fully armed Gangmu and Miseon strike determined poses. The tagline, “Stronger teamwork, the action couple is back,” raises anticipation for a mission that has grown even bigger and more dangerous.

Also piquing curiosity about the cheerful partnership Gangmu and Miseon will bring to their fresh mission to recover national-treasure-level cultural artifacts is a bronze statue of Maitreya in a pensive pose, making a finger heart between the two, along with mysterious boxes piled up behind it.

The teaser trailer, released alongside the poster, opens with the arrival of Gangmu, a veteran homemaker and former special agent, rappelling down on a wire while wearing an apron, and Miseon, an ace detective in the Violent Crimes Investigation Unit who swiftly subdues her opponent with dazzling moves. The two then carry out an undercover operation in combat gear and bump fists, raising expectations for the action couple’s even stronger one-team chemistry and spectacular action.

After national-treasure-level cultural artifacts are stolen in an attack by unidentified assailants, the couple Gangmu and Miseon are given a secret mission by the president (Cha In-pyo) to recover the missing artifacts. Fresh action featuring new weapons such as shields and bows, set in a space filled with a variety of relics, heightens anticipation for the diverse spectacle surrounding the artifacts and a larger-scale action adventure. Tension builds as Cheon In-hak (Yoon Kyung-ho), head of a secret organization, surveys boxes containing relics with a cryptic expression, and a line of dialogue adds to the tension: “All our treasures will be smuggled overseas by the end of today.” The trailer also leaves viewers curious about the pair’s exploits, which will showcase their seamless teamwork even in a crisis on the brink of erupting.

‘Mission: Cross 2’ is generating anticipation with a plot built around the theft of cultural artifacts and enriched by inventive cinematic imagination, Hwang Jung-min and Yum Jung-ah’s exhilarating action, and the teamwork of a cast whose distinctive personalities and solid acting skills come together—including Jung Man-sik, Yoon Kyung-ho, Im Sung-jae, Cha In-pyo, and Kim Gook-hee. The film is set to captivate viewers around the world.

‘Mission: Cross 2’ tells the story of cultural artifacts from Korea being stolen by an unidentified organization, prompting the couple Gangmu and Miseon to embark on the mission of a lifetime to stop them from being taken out of the country. The film stars Hwang Jung-min, Yum Jung-ah, Jung Man-sik, Yoon Kyung-ho, Im Sung-jae, Cha In-pyo, and Kim Gook-hee, with Lee Myung-hoon returning to direct after the first film. It will be released on Netflix on December 25.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.