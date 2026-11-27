[Sportschosun reporter Jo Ji-young] Robert Downey Jr. discussed the seemingly similar yet different characters in the action film 'Avengers: Doomsday' (hereafter 'Doomsday,' directed by Anthony and Joe Russo).

Robert Downey Jr. first pointed to what the two characters have in common, saying, “They both have scientific talent and are geniuses.” He went on to explain, “But Tony Stark overcame his trauma and became a hero, while Doctor Doom is the complete opposite,” highlighting the contrasting fates of two brilliant minds who ended up on entirely different paths.

Producer Kevin Feige also explained, “Doctor Doom has a lot in common with Tony Stark, but the crucial difference is that he’s a dictator who combines technology, magic and sorcery.” His comments heighten curiosity about the unparalleled power of the new villain set to shake up the Marvel universe. He also said, “It takes everyone’s abilities to fight him. It was really enjoyable to watch that,” raising anticipation for Doctor Doom’s overwhelming power, which will take a united effort from numerous heroes to overcome, and for the biggest showdown in Avengers history.

Also drawing attention are behind-the-scenes details from the set, where he, long at the center of the heroes’ world, now faces them as their enemy.

Robert Downey Jr. recalled, “Acting while wearing a villain’s mask was a really strange experience. I felt completely isolated.” Anticipation is also building for the nuanced performance he will deliver from behind Doctor Doom’s mask, which reveals almost none of his face, unlike Iron Man’s.

Director Joe Russo praised him, saying, “Doctor Doom’s emotions are revealed only in tiny amounts, but an outstanding actor like Robert Downey Jr. can express so much with just his eyes.” His words have greatly heightened anticipation for the distinctive qualities Downey will bring to Doctor Doom, a villain with chilling charisma and a deep inner life.

'Avengers: Doomsday' tells the story of heroes from different worlds gathering to face Doctor Doom, an ultimate villain who will drive all worlds to destruction, and fighting the biggest battle in Avengers history. The film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, Wyatt Russell, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Danny Ramirez, Joseph Quinn, David Harbour, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Tom Hiddleston, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans and others. It is directed by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe, who helmed the 'Avengers' series. It opens on December 16.

Reporter Jo Ji-young soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.