A production presentation for the film ‘Heavy Snow’ was held on the 30th at CGV Yongsan I-Park Mall in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul. Director Hong Eui-jeong is giving an interview. Yongsan = Reporter Park Jae-man,

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Ji-young] The mystery thriller ‘Heavy Snow’ (directed by Hong Eui-jeong and Park Sun-woo, produced by Lewis Pictures) has confirmed production of an English-language remake to be directed by Hong himself.

‘Heavy Snow’ has confirmed production of an English-language remake in Canada, drawing attention from the film industry at home and abroad. As major international outlets, including Variety, take note of the film’s box-office success in Korea, attention is turning to ‘Heavy Snow’s’ strength in securing a global remake as well.

Canada’s Rhombus Media, which is co-producing the film with ‘Heavy Snow’ producer Lewis Pictures, is a global production company that has worked with world-renowned directors and actors on projects ranging from director Park Chan-wook’s HBO original series ‘The Sympathizer’ to ‘Enemy,’ which brought together director Denis Villeneuve and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Niv Fichman, founder and producer of Rhombus Media, which proposed a remake of ‘Heavy Snow’ even before its release in Korea, expressed his deep affection for the film, saying, “I felt it would be such a shame to let ‘Heavy Snow’ remain only in Korea. I thought we had to do everything we could to bring this story to audiences around the world.” He added, “The premise of a mountainous region blanketed in heavy snow, a remote train station, and a stationmaster nearing retirement has a universality that could exist in Canada or anywhere else in the world. I’m confident that together we can create a work that achieves global success while retaining its Korean roots,” expressing his hopes for the remake.

What makes this remake especially noteworthy is that director Hong Eui-jeong will be at the helm. Having taken note of Hong’s distinctive directorial vision through ‘Voice of Silence,’ Rhombus Media proposed that he direct the English-language remake as it moved forward with the project.

Niv Fichman expressed his strong confidence in Hong, saying, “There is no one better suited to direct this remake than Hong Eui-jeong. He demonstrated exceptional cinematic ability in his previous film, ‘Voice of Silence,’ and showed that ability even more decisively with ‘Heavy Snow.’”

Expectations are building over what new form this project, which combines an enthusiastic offer from an overseas production company with the original film’s director coming on board, will take on the global stage.

‘Heavy Snow’ tells the story of a mysterious body discovered in front of a stationmaster nearing retirement and a newly arrived successor at a rural train station isolated by heavy snowfall. The film stars Kim Yoon-seok, Koo Kyo-hwan, Park Su-young, and Roh Yoon-seo, and is directed by Hong Eui-jeong and Park Sun-woo, the directors of ‘Voice of Silence.’

Reporter Jo Ji-young, soulhn1220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.